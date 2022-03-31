New Video Shows Jada Pinkett-Smith Appearing To Laugh After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony has definitely become one of the most talked-about topics in pop culture history.

By now you know the story, Rock joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head and compared her to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane".

The joke has not been well-received by many people and has caused an uproar on social media where people have been sharing their thoughts about the incident.

Smith has since confirmed that he was upset that his wife's alopecia diagnosis was the butt of Rock's joke.

However, a new video of the slap may tell a different story about Pinkett-Smith's reaction.

In a new video of the Oscars slap, Jada Pinkett-Smith appears to be laughing after the incident.

As most videos either showed Smith’s or Rock’s reaction to the slap, people have not seen how Pinkett-Smith might have reacted to everything.

However, in a video taken by an audience member, Pinkett-Smith seems not to be all that outraged.

Jada just laughing.. the second hand embarrassment I felt for Chris pic.twitter.com/TsR7NgUwRl — ^ (@bapewhores) March 31, 2022

When Smith was walking back to his seat from the stage, Pinkett-Smith tilted her head forward slightly and laughed.

As the video was taken from someone sitting behind Pinkett-Smith, it’s hard to see her actual reaction. However, fans have been quick to call her out on social media.

One user commented, “THIS is the angle I've been waiting for. Why is Jada laughing and not even looking at Will when he's screaming?! I would [be] freaking out.”

Another user commented, “Jada does not look at her husband a single time in this video.”

There have been many people criticizing Pinkett-Smith for reacting that way, however, there have also been many fans who commented in support of Rock.

Some have also said that while Rock’s joke had been inappropriate, Smith’s slap had also been uncalled for and there were better ways to handle the situation.

One user commented, “Chris Rock is the MAN. It takes a special kind of strength to be able to handle a situation like that! Props to him!”

Another video of Chris Rock has gone viral on social media that showed his reaction.

A video showed Rock standing in the background on stage and feeling embarrassed after Smith slapped him.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Many fans showed sympathy and felt bad for Rock as he genuinely seemed sad.

One user wrote, “And no one came to his [defense]. It’s like it’s open season and no one cares. Horribly cruel. I loved Smith before this and had mixed feelings about Chris but that’s flipped my opinion. He must be so hurt.”

“Did anyone check on him after the incident? Did the OSCARS come to his aid, they hired him? I hate this for Chris,” Another user commented.

“It was a bad joke but he deserved better treatment all around. He shouldn’t have to look at Will sitting right up front afterwards at the very least.”

Sanika Nalgirkar, M.F.A. is a writer who covers entertainment & news, lifestyle, and pop culture topics.