Hotel Staff Claims JLo & Ben Affleck Secretly ‘Hooked Up’ While Married To Marc Anthony & Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding has certified their 20-year love story as being one of the most enduring romances in Hollywood history.

The couple proved that love is patient by tying the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 a year after picking up their romance where they left off when they ended their first engagement in 2004.

While many of us assumed that Bennifer was on a long-term hiatus in the intervening years, new rumors suggest that the couple’s romance may have been more on and off than we thought.

A source claimed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cheated on their exes with one another.

An anonymous source sent a tip to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claiming the couple “didn’t wait 17 years” to reunite.

Deux Moi is known for sharing unverified information that may have no basis in fact, but there’s no denying that the account gets it right at times.

“[I] can confirm Ben and JLo hooked up over the years,” writes the source, “I used to work in a luxury hotel in LA and Ben would rent a room for the two of them.”

“They usually spent their entire time in their room and they avoided other people.”

“This happened around 2012-2013,” the source concludes.

Both Ben and JLo were married at the time of the alleged affair.

After ending his first engagement with his now-wife, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005.

The couple share three children — Violet, born in 2005, Seraphina, born in 2009 and Samuel who was born in 2012.

The pair announced their separation in 2015 after rumors surfaced that Affleck had been having a romantic relationship with his children’s nanny.

Garner later confirmed that they had separated before the relationship began. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Lopez, meanwhile, married the father of her children, Marc Anthony, in 2004 — months after breaking up with Affleck.

Anthony and Lopez welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 and announced they were separating in 2011.

Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Other celebrity blind items also claim Bennifer had sporadic affairs.

The tip-off references a Deux Moi podcast episode in which infamous celebrity blogger Enty makes a similar claim.

Enty is one of the leading bloggers in the world of celebrity blind items — anonymous tip-offs — and he claims these rumors have circulated for years, even suggesting that Garner was aware of the affair.

Deux Moi also revealed another tip in which a person who claimed to have attended a dinner party with Affleck and Garner overheard a conversation in which Garner told a friend Lopez frequently tried to contact her husband.

That being said, these rumors are submitted via online forums with little to no fact-checking so, we must take everything with a pinch of salt.

And besides, all parties seem happy now!

Alice Kelly is YourTango’s Deputy News and Entertainment Editor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.