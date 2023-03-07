Avril Lavigne & Tyga's Tangled Connections To The Kardashian Family Have Fans Totally 'Grossed Out'

There are lots of unlikely celebrity pairings we can all probably come up with, but none quite so "huh?"-inducing as singer Avril Lavigne, 38, and rapper Tyga, 33. In the realm of possible pairings for either star, linking up with each other is probably among the last things you'd expect!

But for some fans, it's not so much the unlikelihood that has them scratching their heads, as the pair's dating histories with other people—specifically, members of the vast Kardashian and Jenner clan.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have both dated Jenner siblings, and it's got Kardashian fans a little weirded out by their relationship.

It's led to fans on Reddit even jokingly calling the Lavigne-Tyga pairing—and the KarJenner dating universe itself—"incestuous."

Lavigne and Tyga making their relationship official led a Kardashian fan to create a hilarious "Kardashian-Jenner Incest Map."

The Kardashian world has so many romantic entanglements it can be next to impossible to keep track of them all. Thankfully, a fan in the "r/KUWTK" subReddit has us all covered with a hilariously detailed flow-chart of who has dated who in the KarJenner clan, newly updated to account for Lavigne and Tyga's new romance.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne made their relationship public this week at Paris Fashion Week.

The pair had previously been spotted arriving together to Leonardo DiCaprio's party at Paris restaurant Kùkù, but things really heated up this week when Lavigne and Tyga were filmed and photographed sharing a passionate kiss at the Mugler X Hunter Schafer after-party.

According to People magazine, the pairing is "very new and very casual," perhaps especially since Lavigne just broke off her engagement to singer Mod Sun a few weeks ago.

Tyga's most famous—and infamous—previous relationship was with Kylie Jenner.

Tyga and Kylie's relationship was controversial right from the start because of their age gap, but especially because it seemed to have begun when Jenner was still just 17, though the couple maintained they were "just friends" until after Jenner's 18th birthday.

Jenner and Tyga are thought to have begun dating in 2014, just after Tyga broke up with model Blac Chyna, with whom Tyga has a son, King, 10. This led to an infamous social media feud between Jenner and Blac Chyna that got even weirder when Blac Chyna began dating Jenner's stepbrother Rob Kardashian, with whom she also has a child, daughter Dream, 6.

But before all that mess went down, Tyga was briefly married to Jordan Craig who later went on to have a baby boy with Tristan Thompson before he coupled up with Khloe Kardashian.

Of course, none of this has much to do with Avril Lavigne—until you remember that she had a relationship with a member of the KarJenner clan herself back in the day.

Avril Lavigne dated Kylie Jenner's brother Brody Jenner from 2010-2012.

Most of us have probably forgotten about it by now, but Lavigne and Jenner were one of the hottest celebrity couples of the 2010s and were relentlessly pursued by paparazzi at the time, as seen below.

Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Linda Thompson, stays out of the spotlight nowadays, but back in the 2000s he was considered a sort of "bad boy of reality television"—a perfect match for Lavigne's "bad girl" image at the time.

Jenner first rose to fame as one of the resident heartthrobs on MTV's reality series "The Hills" back in 2007, when he was dating the show's star Lauren Conrad. That same year he began appearing alongside his then-stepmother Kris Jenner, step-sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Lavigne and Jenner began dating in 2010 just as both Brody's tenure on "The Hills" and Lavigne's marriage to her first husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, were coming to an end. Lavigne and Jenner broke up two years later in 2012, allegedly because Jenner was tired of being in Lavigne's shadow as her "plus one."

Lavigne then began dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger soon after her split with Jenner, and the two married in 2013, divorcing two years later.

Fans can't help but laugh about two of the KarJenner clan's exes now pairing up.

Reddit was full of jokes about the unlikely pairing, especially since Lavigne and Tyga aren't even the only overlap amongst the massive clan. "My god," one user wrote after viewing the "Kardashian-Jenner Incest Map," "is this what small towns are like?"

Others identified even more connections that the maker of the map had missed, like the fact that Travis Barker is Avril's drummer and also Kourtney Kardashian's husband. The extensive web of connections left some people slack-jawed, like one Reddit user who joked that the whole thing made them feel like "I'm just out of my mind."

At the end of the day there's nothing actually untoward going on between Lavigne and Tyga, of course, and any time two people can find love is a good thing (well, within reason, that is).

Still, you kind of can't help but laugh imagining a scenario where, say, Rob Kardashian's daughter's half-brother's dad who is also Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga, stops by Kris Jenner's house for a drink on Christmas Eve with his new girlfriend, Kylie's half-brother Brody's ex-girlfriend Avril Lavigne.

Or something? I'm not even sure I got all the connections right, but you get the point!

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.