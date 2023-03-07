Husband Tells Wife He Won't Split Her Hospital Bills Giving Birth Because She's The One Who 'Jacked Up The Bill'

"Coming here as a last resort because I genuinely think this problem could be the end of my marriage," a woman started off a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA).

The subreddit is an online forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

Her husband refused to split the cost of her medical bills after giving birth.

In her Reddit post, which has been shared on social media, the woman explained that she and her husband of seven years just welcomed their first baby together.

Since their baby was born, the two have been living in complete "bliss," but that bubble was promptly shattered once the hospital bill for her birth arrived.

Both she and her husband have jobs and have always split costs 50/50, but have kept their money in separate accounts except for a joint account to pay their bills.

"Throughout the duration of my pregnancy, I planned to go for an unmedicated birth, with as little intervention as possible," she shared.

However, while in labor, the pain was too great so she decided that she wanted to be administered an epidural. Her husband agreed and even encouraged her to have it done, most likely noticing how much pain she was in.

Three months later, though, the hospital sent over the bill, which the woman's husband brought to her. The total was a whopping $8,000 with her insurance, and he expected his wife to pay the full amount using the money from her savings account.

He told her she was the one who had to pay since she 'jacked up the bill' by having an epidural.

When she asked him why the amount had to be paid by her, he told her, "You're the one that couldn't hold out for a few more hours and jacked up the bill with all your meds and an extra night's stay."

He argued that he shouldn't have to pay the costly bill because she was the one who chose to have all the "extra requests," and that if she "wanted luxury," she should be prepared to pay for it.

Suffice it to say, she was stunned after hearing her husband's cruel reasoning.

Despite trying to argue against him, he refused to budge on his decision and even called her a "princess" for expecting him to pay the bill and all the "extra add-ons" that she requested in the hospital. She eventually gave in and paid the bill, but is now questioning her 14-year relationship, especially since after she paid the bill, she and her husband haven't spoken much.

"I just feel disrespected," she admitted. "Do I have a right to feel this way or is it just hormones?"

A majority of Reddit users were astonished by her husband's behavior.

"I'm sorry he waited until you have children together to show you what kind of person and husband he truly is. I hope you manage to take way more than 50% in the divorce," one Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, " that comment was the [vilest], abusive thing anyone could say to the woman who had just given birth to their child."

"Personally, I don’t know how you would forgive him for that comment…ever."

A third user agreed, writing, "Your husband should be rushing to support you right now, now throwing misogynistic insults for what you needed when birthing his child."

"Until he's able to birth a child, he does not get to have a say in what you need to get through labor and delivery," a fourth user pointed out.

"And being that he was 50% responsible for the life inside you, he's at least 50% responsible for medical bills incurred. All of them."

