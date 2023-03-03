Flight Attendant Who Had A Baby With Married Pilot Is 'Hurt' He Lives With 'Another Woman' While She's 100% Loyal

"I had a baby with a married man. Our son is now two-years-old," a woman began in a confessional, posted to the subreddit "r/TrueOffMyChest."

The subreddit is an online forum where users are able to share personal things that have been bothering them without fear of judgment or receiving unnecessary comments about their revelations.

A flight attendant had a baby with a married pilot and is 'hurt' that he lives with 'another woman' while she's been loyal.

In her Reddit post, she explained that while working as a flight attendant she had met her son's father, who worked as a pilot.

The two would often work together, and it wasn't long before they began spending time with each other during layovers and moments when they weren't on the clock.

"I didn’t know he was married until I was already attached. I was going to end it but he told me he was getting divorced," she revealed.

Soon after, she discovered that she was pregnant.

"At first I accepted it. I was and am in love with him. He treated me well. He showed interest in the baby."

She had desired to raise her son in the "best situation" she could, with both of his parents, so she decided to continue the affair with the married pilot in hopes that they would be together.

While she agreed to keep the relationship going, he refused to divorce his wife, and now she is deeply "hurt" that he is living with another woman while she has continued to be loyal to him.

"I used to bring him leaving her up and he didn’t promise it but he didn’t say no either. I don’t understand why she stays with him," she continued.

When she and the pilot took a walk one weekend with their son, he noticed that her mood seemed off and asked what was wrong.

She answered that "reality is hitting" and that their son will never have parents who can get married and be together "legally."

"We won’t get married and our son won’t have a mother and father who are legally together. I told him I didn’t want this forever."

He responded, telling her that no other man would tolerate her situation and that while she's "beautiful," her top priority is their son, which doesn't bother him since he is also married to someone else.

"I don’t regret my baby but I am starting to view our relationship differently. I’m tired of this."

A majority of Reddit users agreed that she should leave him and co-parent with their son instead.

"You should’ve known better, but he still tricked you," one user wrote.

"Time to wake up and start doing what’s best for you and your kid. He doesn’t really love you, he just likes exerting control."

Another user added, "It sounds like you've idolized this guy as well as the prospect of a relationship where the both of you raise your son as a married happy couple. It doesn't sound like it's going to happen."

"Actions almost always speak louder than words. If he truly wanted to be with you, he would have divorced his wife and committed to being a partner to you."

"He doesn’t love you and knows that hanging around like he is and telling you no one else would want you is keeping you quiet," a third user chimed in.

"Raising your son alone would be better than this."

