JLo And Ben Affleck Seen 'Hanging Out' — Are The Exes Dating Again?

Is Bennifer back on?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted hanging out just weeks after JLo’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck was seen leaving his ex’s LA home on April 28, sparking rumors that this pair had found their way back to each other after 17 years, multiple children, and several relationships.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together?

The pair is keeping coy and as private as ever.

When Affleck was asked about whether he was dating Lopez again, he appeared to toss a drink in the direction of invasive paparazzi.

That said, a source close to the former couple told People that JLo, 51, and Affleck, 48, have always been friendly, even after parting ways almost two decades ago.

“They have a great time hanging out," says the source. "It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about."

But while it looks like the pair may not be rekindling a romance anytime soon, this might not be the last we see of Lopez and Affleck.

The source also revealed the pair plan on hanging out again as Lopez will be spending more time in LA, where Affleck lives, now that she’s parted ways from ARod and their Miami home.

If rumors are to be believed, it was Lopez who eventually broke off her relationship with Rodriguez after their four-year relationship ended in a haze of cheating allegations and a postponed wedding.

Affleck and Lopez have always been on good terms.

"They are friends," another source revealed, "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."

These two don’t appear to have ever had a bad word to say about each other. Well, apart from that time Lopez said actors weren’t good in bed, and Affleck claimed his career “bombed” for a couple of years after their split.

But aside from those very public disses, these two seem all good!

Affleck was even featured alongside some of Lopez’s other famous friends in a May 2021 cover story about the singer, praising her work ethic.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I've come across in this business,” he said. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I'm so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

He also asked her about her “fountain of youth” and complimented Lopez for looking the same as she did in 2003, the year the pair were due to get married.

Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002, starring alongside one another in “Jersey Girl” and “Gigli.”

The pair postponed their 2003 wedding just days before they were set to marry before eventually officially parting ways in January 2004.

After their split, Lopez went on to welcome twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck became a father to three children with Jennifer Garner before their 2015 breakup.

Now that Lopez has split from Rodriguez and Affleck recently ended his brief relationship with Ana de Armas, perhaps these two can bond over mutual heartbreak and 17 years of catch-up time.

Meanwhile, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is rumored to be back with her ex-boyfriend, John Miller.

Affleck isn’t the only one sparking dating rumors with an ex.

Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife with whom he shares three children, is reportedly back together with CaliBurger CEO John Miller.

Miller and Garner dated for just over a year before breaking up prior to the Covid-19 lockdown. At the time, it was suspected their split may not be permanent.

“Jen and John remain on friendly terms, so there’s a possibility that they could rekindle their relationship in the future, but right now it’s over,” a source revealed.

Now, another source has claimed the pair are back on and have been dating for a couple of weeks.

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.