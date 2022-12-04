Eminem's Former Bodyguard Reveals Why The Rapper Is 'Terrified' Of His Ex-Wife

Eminem's rocky relationship with his ex-wife, Kim Scott, has been a frequent topic in pop culture news.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, first met Scott when they were teenagers in high school.

After Scott and her twin sister, Dawn, ran away from home, the two moved in with Eminem and his mother, where he and Scott began a romantic relationship.

They welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade, in 1995, before getting married four years later, in 1999.

However, by 2001, the couple had divorced.

Scott and Eminem briefly rekindled their relationship and were married once more in January 2006, though, the rapper later filed for divorce in early April of the same year.

The former couple has often gone back and forth throughout the years, but according to one of Eminem's former employees, it seems he was apparently fearful around his ex-wife.

Eminem's bodyguard claims the rapper was 'terrified' of Kim Scott.

Byron Williams, who worked as a bodyguard for the "Lose Yourself" rapper, wrote about their tumultuous marriage in his book "Shady Bizzness," which was published in 2000.

Williams alleged that despite the persona Eminem portrayed about his feelings toward Scott, he was actually frightened by her in real life.

"I saw her throw a lamp at Eminem on a tour bus, knocking him down," Williams wrote. "Man, he is terrified of her. She is one tough lady and bigger than him."

He claimed that Eminem put up with Scott because he was fearful that she would keep their daughter, Hailie, away from him.

After the couple divorced for the first time in 2000, they agreed to joint legal custody of their daughter, with Scott having physical custody, according to ABC News.

The rapper had been "entitled to 'liberal' parenting while in Michigan," which is where Scott was living at the time, and where he's originally from as well.

Eminem and Scott's relationship has been rocky over the years.

In a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone, via PEOPLE, one of Eminem's close friends, Proof, detailed the reality of the former couple's on-again-off-again relationship.

"One time we came home and Kim had thrown all his clothes on the lawn—which was, like, two pairs of pants and some gym shoes," he told the publication.

"So we stayed at my grandmother’s and Em’s like, ‘I’m leaving her, I’m never going back.’ Next day, he’s back with her. The love they got is so genuine, it’s ridiculous. He’s gonna end up marrying her. But there’s always gonna be conflict there."

At one point, Eminem even wrote a song, titled "97 Bonnie & Clyde," where he raps about him and his daughter driving to dispose of Scott's dead body in a lake.

He would later write a prequel to the song called “Kim," which was featured on The Marshall Mathers LP.

The song was another fictional account of his emotions as he pretends to murder his girlfriend.

In a 1999 interview with Rolling Stone, Eminem revealed that he can no longer listen to the tracks made about his ex-wife.

"It’s really weird for me to listen to that song,” he said. “The pain that I felt at that time was so real that I really actually wanted to do that. That’s why I just don’t listen to the song anymore.”

