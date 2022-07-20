Eminem's Daughter Reveals The Surprisingly Strict Rules Her Dad Made Her Follow

After launching her new podcast, Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, has revealed details about her childhood, including a few strict rules that she had to follow.

In the first episode of Mathers' new podcast "Just A Little Shady," which premiered on July 15, she opened up about not wanting to be "associated" with anyone who was underage drinking, for fear that she would be "in trouble."

Hailie Jade Mathers says Eminem was strict with her about partying.

Mathers' father, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has been open over the years about his addiction to pills.

In a 2009 interview with VIBE magazine, the rapper detailed the addiction that led him to take as many as 20 Vicodin, Ambien, and Valium in a single day.

"The numbers got so high, I don't even know what I was taking," Eminem told the publication.

After his first admission into rehab in 2005, Eminem said he nearly overdosed after an acquaintance gave him unidentified blue pills, which a doctor later told him were actually methadone.

"My doctor told me the amount of methadone I'd taken was equivalent to shooting up four bags of heroin," Eminem continued. "I probably wouldn't have taken it. But as bad as I was back then, I can't even say 100 percent for sure."

In another interview with the New York Times in 2009, Eminem said that he was "the worst kind of addict" because he was a "functioning addict."

"I was so deep into my addiction at one point that I couldn't picture myself being able to do anything without some kind of drug."

Her father's battle with addiction meant Hailie Jade was terrified to go near drugs and alcohol and explained that in high school she didn't drink or go to parties.

"I feel like everyone was doing that but I just didn't," she said. "I was so naive to all of it."

Mathers also didn't attend any of her high-school football games after the "first and last" one she went to.

"One of my friends came up to me and talked right at my face and I was like, 'Oh my God, you're drinking,'" Hailie Jade recounted, adding that she was "so appalled."

"I thought that even being associated with anyone there that was drinking I was gonna get in trouble," she continued, noting that she "never got into trouble" growing up because she "never did anything" to warrant punishment from her father.

Hailie Jade's best friend and podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie, echoed the same sentiment, saying that the rapper's daughter was on the "straight and narrow" at the time.

The two friends also spoke about memories Hailie Jade has from her childhood — looking at them now, as an adult, shows her just how out of the ordinary her life was as the daughter of a world-famous rapper.

They recalled a time when Hailie Jade extended an invite to Ednie onto her dad's tour bus thinking a bus was something everyone's dad had, before launching into a story about a trip the two girls took to Disney World in Florida.

"My dad was working on something and he was working the whole time but he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party," Mathers said. "He had the dresses waiting for us, we were like both Belle or whatever."

While Ednie called the entire experience "so cute," Mathers says, as an adult, she values it even more.

"Even then at the time we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it we're like, 'Oh my God, that was just like, awesome.'"

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.