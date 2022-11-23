Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Once Hired A Hitman For Herself

Angelina Jolie is a force to be reckoned with, but she isn't immune to life's more challenging emotions.

Even though she has won several awards and is currently a United Nations ambassador, she still struggles with the same issues as any regular woman would.

Jolie's mental health issues pushed her to contemplate suicide and she even had an upsetting plan to end her life.

Angelina Jolie once planned to hire a hitman to end her life.

In a 2003 interview with The Face, Jolie even admitted that she had hired a hitman to kill her. She also talked about her emancipation at 17 years old, and the “strained” relationship with her dad.

She told The Face that she was conscious of how people might perceive her death if she ended her own life.

“I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough if I’d taken my own life,” she continued.

Jolie did not want the people in her life to believe it was their fault for her death.

“So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life - like in a 'robbery; - then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down,” said Jolie.

She also expressed the belief that “a lot of people consider suicide when they’re young.”

Eventually, she found a hitman, whom she said “wasn’t hard to find in New York” and took cash out over a period of time. But it turns out that the hitman wasn’t fully committed, and made a move that possibly saved Jolie’s life.

She said: “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months."

“Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out,” Jolie revealed to the publication.

Jolie's childhood was not easy.

Jolie is known to have had a strained relationship with her father, Jon Voight, and struggled with depression after the death of her mother in 2007.

However, her difficulties may have started much earlier.

In 2014, Cis Rundle, Jolie’s former caregiver who came into Jolie's life when she was three years old, spoke with RadarOnline.

She claimed that the actress secretly went to the hospital to be treated for anorexia when she was younger.

"I carried her into the hospital. She was in that anorexic stage…it was one of her stages. She didn’t stay, it got worked out," Rundle alleged.

Rundle also disclosed a few allegations about Jolie’s experience as a teen in high school.

"She didn’t really like Beverly Hills High School… They used to call her ‘Ubangi Lips,'" she said.

"They made fun of her because of her lips and the girls were mean to her. She has these broad shoulders and long legs, she moved like a gazelle."

In 2021, Jolie also revealed that she experienced PTSD and battled with fear about her ability to "protect" the people she loved.

Today, the actress is a strong mother and outspoken feminist who has clearly overcome a lot and continues to inspire other women.

