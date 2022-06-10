Britney Spears' Son Reveals What He Really Thinks Of Her Husband Before Skipping Their Wedding

Following the news that Britney Spears' two children did not attend her wedding to Sam Asghari, questions are being raised about the relationship between her kids and her new husband.

Spears shares two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and all three skipped out on the singer's big day.

A resurfaced Instagram live from her son, Jayden Federline, shows that he thinks of his mother's new husband.

Does Sam Asghari get along with Britney Spears' sons?

The singer has seemed to keep an amicable relationship between her kids and Asghari — at least as far as we know.

Spears' youngest son took to Instagram live in March 2020, talking about Asghari, his relationship with his grandfather, Jamie Spears, and his career aspirations.

Talking about Asghari, Federline, 15, said that he approves of their relationship, and has no ill feelings towards his new stepfather.

"I like Sam. He's good, he's nice," he revealed. "He's a really good dude."

Fans were surprised to find out that, ahead of Spears and Asghari's wedding ceremony on Thursday, Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ in a statement, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Spears, 40, shares Preston, 16, and Jayden with Federline, 44, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. The 'Toxic' singer first met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, and the two announced their relationship on Instagram on New Year's Day in 2017.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Her boys are so happy that their mom has her freedom. Sean and Jayden know how much Sam loves their mom and they have gotten very tight with him recently.”

After Asghari moved in with Spears, his relationship with her sons grew exponentially.

"Sam does live with Britney now, and so the boys are always hanging out with him. Sam is a guy’s guy, and Sean and Jayden really like that,” the source continued.

“Britney calls the three of them ‘my boys!’ They are the three men who she knows will always love her and will always protect her, no matter what."

After getting engaged to Asghari in September 2021, Federline expressed his happiness for his ex-wife.

“Kevin is very happy for Britney and wishes both she and Sam a happy and full future together. It would seem to indicate that positive things are going forward for her as she takes more control of her life,” Federline's attorney told Entertainment Tonight.

The decision to not include family, but only friends at their wedding seemed to be a decision made by Spears, according to US Weekly.

"Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” a source told the outlet in December 2021. “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to [the] wedding.”

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, mother Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were among those not in attendance at her wedding.

The singer's tumultuous relationship with her family made headlines throughout her battle to terminate her conservatorship. Spears' father was ultimately removed as the conservator of his daughter’s estate in September 2021, two months before she was granted her eventual freedom.

Spears also spoke about her sister, calling out her lack of support in posts on her Instagram, asserting that Jamie Lynn did not have her back during the conservatorship battle, despite the sister saying otherwise.

