Britney Spears’ First Husband Stopped By Police While Crashing Her Wedding On Instagram Livestream

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been stopped by police after attempting to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander has been posting about the ceremony on his Instagram, even going live as he somehow managed to enter the private event at the singer's home.

Alexander recorded himself telling security that Spears had invited him and that she was his first and only wife.

He is then seen getting into a physical struggle before the video shuts off. TMZ claims police were then called to the scene.

Who is Jason Alexander?

Alexander and Spears were married for a whopping 55 hours back in 2004 after tying the knot in Las Vegas.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends. She went on to marry Kevin Federline, the father of her two children from whom she separated in 2007.

Jason Alexander was arrested for stalking in 2021.

On December 30, the 40-year-old was charged with a violation of an order of protection as well as aggravated stalking.

He also was arrested in January 2021 and charged with driving under the influence as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance.

In August of that year, he was arrested at a Nashville airport for allegedly trespassing into the TSA’s “non-secure” area. The cases are still open.

In 2016, Alexander was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The incident allegedly left the anonymous woman in need of crutches.

"He had displayed erratic behavior for a few days, and she was afraid of him," a source close to the victim revealed.

He allegedly became angry with her in her home before she called the police. On the 911 call, Alexander was allegedly heard trying to break down a door.

According to Radar Online, court paperwork stated she tried to escape in her car, but Alexander got to her through an unlocked door. As she tried to flee, he "grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down the steps … along the sidewalk and threw her into the bushes."

Alexander showed support for Spears in her conservatorship battle.

In the aftermath of her 13-year conservatorship, Alexander claimed that the star’s management forced their relationship to end.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he claimed on the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast in July 2021.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise,” he continued. “I thought that’s what the truth was.”

He claimed contact ceased shortly after this.

Alexander showed public support for Spears during the #FreeBritney movement by attending a rally outside an L.A. courthouse back in August 2020

