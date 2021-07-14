Britney Spears’s Mom Lynne Could Be Pushing To End Her Daughter’s Conservatorship — Inside Her Role So Far

Britney Spears’s conservatorship case returned to court today and a momentous decision has been announced.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has ruled that Britney Spears can hire Mathew Rosengart of Greenberg Traurig LLP, the attorney of her choice, to represent her in the conservatorship.

The agenda for today's hearing included Jamie Spears’s role in the conservatorship and Britney’s right to choose her own lawyer and allow her attorney, Samuel Ingham III, to quit, as he has requested.

The issue of Britney’s legal representation has pushed her mother, Lynne Spears, to become increasingly vocal about her daughter’s conservatorship.

What is Lynne Spears’s role in Britney’s conservatorship?

Lynne has been a sideline character in Britney’s court battle for years and her role in the conservatorship has remained somewhat ambiguous.

However, we are finally getting some insight into what Lynne really thinks about the case and how involved she has been, with many hoping Britney’s mom will wind up being a key player in bringing her daughter’s conservatorship to an end.

Lynne Spears has said she blamed herself for Britney’s mental health struggles.

As seen in the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, a series of troubling incidents in 2007 and 2008 led Britney’s father to seek a conservatorship over the singer’s person and estate.

At the time, Lynne revealed she felt personally responsible for Britney’s issues.

“I blame myself,” she said. “What mother wouldn’t? I wish I’d been there more while she was touring, but I couldn’t be. I had the other kids to look after.”

Lynne’s concern imply she may have struggled to help her daughter as she became increasingly erratic.

“I didn’t raise my children to have Hollywood careers. This all just exploded in my face, and big dreams became big headaches,” she added.

Lynne did participate in seeking a conservatorship for Britney when it was first initiated.

As Britney’s mental health continued to decline, Lynne and those close to her daughter became increasingly concerned about her relationship with Sam Lufti, her manager at the time.

Lynne and Britney’s father, Jamie, were reportedly concerned that Lufti was taking money from their daughter.

Lynne did agree with Jamie’s plans to seek a conservatorship in 2008. In her memoir, she wrote that the conservatorship “seemed like an impossible dream at that point, with Sam still so entrenched in her life.”

A family friend, Jacqueline Butcher, told The New Yorker that Lynne was present on the day a Los Angeles court granted the conservatorship and allegedly told her, “It’s taken care of,” after the brief hearing.

However, Butcher recalls Lynne telling her that she thought the conservatorship would only last for a few months until Britney was able to regain control of her life.

Lynne and her ex-husband Jamie Spears have a strained relationship.

Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 in a move that Britney called “the best thing that’s ever happened to my family.”

In her memoir, Lynne wrote that, “years and years of verbal abuse, abandonment, erratic behavior, and his simply not being there for me had taken their toll.”

This fraught relationship appears to have made it difficult for the parents to be united in helping Britney.

Butcher claims that when the conservatorship was initially granted, Lynne told Jamie her hopes about how the conservatorship would be run only to be shouted down by her ex.

Butcher claims Jamie would often say, “I am Britney Spears,” as a means of asserting his power in the conservatorship.

According to Butcher, Lynne opted to stay out of the conservatorship so Britney would not resent her.

Britney reportedly asked her mother to be part of the conservatorship.

In 2020, Lynne reportedly asked a judge to make her part of the conservatorship due to concerns over her daughter’s health.

However, as Lynne lives in Louisiana, it was unlikely that she would be given a full-time role in Britney’s California-based estate.

Sources claimed Britney was the one who urged her mother to petition the judge, while other reports state that Lynne hoped to be able to transition her daughter out of the conservatorship.

Lynne appears to support the #FreeBritney movement.

As far back as 2019, Lynne reportedly “liked” posts relating to the #FreeBritney movement.

In 2021, sources claimed Lynne was concerned that Jamie had not been transparent about their daughter’s conservatorship.

That same year, she gave a phone interview to The New Yorker, hinting that she was not entirely satisfied with her daughter’s care.

“I got mixed feelings about everything,” she said. “I don’t know what to think... It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”

Lynne petitioned a court to allow Britney to choose her own lawyer.

In July 2021, after Britney’s revealing testimony about life under the conservatorship, Lynne requested that a court allow her daughter to choose her own lawyer.

Lynne Spears is asking the court for permission for Britney to hire her own attorney. #LetBritneyChoose I can't wait to break this down later today LIVE! pic.twitter.com/flJXW3AAwP — Emily D. BakerLegal Commentary Meets Pop Culture (@TheEmilyDBaker) July 7, 2021

“Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel,’” Lynne’s petition urged.

Now that this request has been approved, it could be a major turning point in proving that Britney has the capacity to control her life.

