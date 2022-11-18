Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Accused Of Getting IG Model & Ex-Girlfriend Pregnant At The Same Time

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend, Devin Booker, was once accused of getting two women pregnant at the same time.

In 2019, Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, found himself at the center of the controversy that claimed he was going to be a father of two.

Booker was accused of getting an Instagram model and his high school sweetheart pregnant.

Does Devin Booker have kids?

Devin Booker doesn't have any kids but he was briefly speculated to have two on the way.

Booker was speculated to be the father of Aaleeyah Petty's baby.

The rumors, which first started circulating in January 2019, alleged that Booker had gotten model Aaleeyah Petty, and his high school sweetheart, Lauren, pregnant at the same time.

Petty, 28, who gave birth to her son, Brenton, in February 2019, never publicly confirmed who the father of her child was during her pregnancy.

Rumors started swirling about who the father was, with many people caught between Booker and rapper Diddy's son, Justin Combs, to who Petty had been romantically linked to.

Fans also speculated that Petty had hinted at Booker being the possible father of her son after she shared a post about him to her Instagram story.

Petty wrote that she was "so proud" of Booker after he donated $2.5 million to support Arizona children and families in need.

However, in January 2021, it was revealed that Brandon Ingram, also an NBA player, was identified as the father of Petty's son.

Booker's high school girlfriend was also believed to be pregnant.

During the same time, Booker was rumored to have also gotten his high school sweetheart, Lauren, pregnant as well.

Though, Lauren later denied the rumors after posting a "public service announcement" to her Instagram story.

In an Instagram DM exchange that was posted, it showed a fan asking Lauren if Booker was the father of her child, to which she simply replied "no, he is not."

At the time of the rumors, Booker was rumored to be dating Jordyn Woods.

During the time that these accusations were penned against Booker, he was rumored to have been dating Kylie Jenner's former friend, Jordyn Woods.

According to TMZ, Booker and Woods first sparked romance rumors in May 2018.

The report came after Woods and Booker were spotted going on a double date with Kendall Jenner and her then-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

"I'm not going to say that they're getting married because it's still early, but they're definitely a couple," a source later revealed to MTO News (via Hollywood Life).

However, the two eventually called it quits shortly before the infamous scandal unfolded between Woods and Tristan Thompson in February 2019.

It wouldn't be until April 2020 that Booker and Jenner would spark relationship rumors after they were spotted going on a road trip together to Sedona, Arizona.

Shortly after the images of Booker and Jenner were released by TMZ, Woods seemingly responded to the news via a vague Twitter post.

"Haha good morning," Woods wrote in the since-deleted tweet, following it up with three trashcan emojis.

