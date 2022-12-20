Scott Disick Allegedly 'Can't Stand' Travis Barker Amid Drama Over His Son's Bar Mitzvah

Scott Disick's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, is under scrutiny after the Blink-182 drummer ditched an important event hosted by the exes.

Kardashian and Disick recently reunited to attend their son's bar mitzvah and celebrate his 13th birthday on December 17 at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood but Barker was noticeably absent from the event.

The former couple arrived at the party with their other children, Penelope and Reign, while other guests included Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Along with Barker, his two children, Landon and Alabama, were also absent from their stepbrother's party — though Barker's former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, was present.

However, Travis Barker did not attend his stepson's birthday party, eliticing speculation as to why.

Do Travis Barker and Scott Disick get along?

Rumors of a rift between the two men in Kourtney's life have been circulating for quite some time.

And fans are speculating that Disick, or even Mason, may have wanted to keep Barker off the guest list for the event.

Sources say Disick 'despises' Barker.

In March 2022, both Barker and Disick made a rare public outing together after attending Reign's baseball game.

Whilst they both attended the event, a source told Us Weekly that Disick still isnt' a huge fan of Barker.

"[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” the source said, claiming Disick “despises Travis” but is attempting to put aside his feelings for the sake of his children.

“Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy," the source continued, saying that Barker and Disick are "not on friendly terms" and usually only hang out “because the kids are around."

Kardashian and Disick, who were together on and off for nearly a decade before ending their relationship for good in 2015, have continued to work hard at remaining civil when it comes to their children, the source claimed that Disick "wishes things were different."

In the past, Disick has made his feelings about Kardashian and Barker's relationship quite public.

In August 2021, the Talentless founder shared his disdain for the couple when he DM'd Kardashian's former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima a picture of Kardashian and Barker kissing on a boat.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote in the message, apparently trying to spark a mutual conversation about his ex.

Kardashian later revealed her reaction to the message in an April 2022 episode of "The Kardashians."

"I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend,'" she said on the show.

Kardashian added that Disick offered to apologize to Barker at the time, but she refused to accept his olive branch. "I wrote him, 'This is despicable,'" she told sisters Kim and Khloé.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.