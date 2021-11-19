Why Fans Think Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Had Their Baby Weeks Ago — And Are Pretending To Still Be Pregnant

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are stirring the pot again with more celebrity tea.

Fans now think Munn had her baby weeks ago and is trying to hide that she's not pregnant anymore.

Munn and Mulaney official announced their pregnancy in September 2021 but rumors had began earlier that summer.

The pair have been very coy about the exact timeline of their relationship and pregnancy which has left a lot of room for rumors to be created.

Did Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have their baby?

As far as official reports go Munn is still expecting.

In fact, she recently opened up about pregnancy in an interview — it should be noted that there are recent photos of her bump but that hasn't stopped rumors.

“People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now,” the 41-year-old said, certainly implying she is still pregnant.

Olivia Munn is rumored to have secretly given birth.

We saw news of the drama on Deuxmoi's Instagram story the other day when someone submitted a tip with the subject line, "Secret Baby."

"B-list couple had a baby and managed to keep it a secret so far... There might be a very low-key reveal in the near future."

Photo: Deuxmoi

It's possible that this tip refers to Mulaney and Munn, though it is pretty vague even for a Deuxmoi post!

John Mulaney fans think they're keeping the baby a secret.

Once fans heard of the rumor, they went onto the subreddit group called "discussing Mulaney's personal life," where they speculated on the pregnancy.

“They won’t announce it or else they’ll have to explain why she was pregnant in February," said one fan in the subreddit.

That's why fans think Munn must have had her baby by now as Mulaney reportedly did not complete a stay in rehab until February and didn't officially file for divorce from Tendler until May — the same time it was rumored Mulaney and Munn were dating.

Munn's due date could clarify cheating rumors.

The entire timeline between Mulaney and Munn has been very confusing for everyone and some fans think they may be purposely trying to skew that timeline.

We aren't surprised at this as there were rumors the ex-couple was dating while Mulaney was still married to ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

Therefore it would make sense that Munn is trying to hide when the baby was born as it would reveal the exact month, 9 months ago, when the baby was conceived, which some assume to be in February 2021.

John Mulaney is still trying to divorce Anna Marie Tendler.

There are also other claims that the motive for hiding the birth of the baby is because of legal reasons in Mulaney's ongoing divorce, which he's been trying to speed up after hiring a tough NYC lawyer last week.

However, we will soon see a reveal as the baby's due date was sometime near the end of 2021.

