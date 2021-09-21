Fans Think Olivia Wilde Is Pregnant After Spotting An Alleged Baby Bump At Harry Styles Concert

A sure-fire way to rile fans up is to post anything related to baby bump sightings.

Social media is now on high alert as speculations about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship have taken a "serious" turn.

The Wilde-Styles relationship has been going strong since January of this year, and it originally took fans by surprise.

While nothing's confirmed, people have already compiled "clues" suggesting a Wilde-Styles baby could be on the way.

Have a look for yourself and see what you think!

Is Olivia Wilde pregnant with Harry Styles’ baby?

Rumors about an alleged "baby bump" are stirring up mixed feelings all over the Internet as fans debate whether or not there's any validity to the claims.

While Styles and Wilde have been extremely private about their relationship, photographs of sweet displays of affection suggest all's been going well.

Well enough to have a baby?

Fans spotted a possible baby bump in a video of Olivia Wilde at one of Harry Styles' concert.

A Tiktok account called advocateforharry uploaded a video showing Olivia dancing along to her beau's recent performance in Philadelphia . In all-capital letters, the caption reads, "PLEASE TELL ME THAT ISN'T A BUMP."

The video, which was posted three days ago, has already amassed over 22,000 likes.

However, many in the comments seemed skeptical about this "clue," with many pointing out that it's just "female anatomy."

"She has a uterus, that's all it is, it's normal anatomy," wrote user tpwknr.

Others agreed and also pointed out the actress has two children with her ex, Jason Sudeikis.

"That's her stomach! Actually, she looks pretty damn good for two kids," exclaimed a fan before adding, "That being said, I still want her away from Harry" with a crying laughing emoji.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Harry Styles already has a name picked out for a future daughter.

In 2017, the heartthrob singer joined Ryan Seacrest on his radio show. When the host questioned if he was interested in growing a family, Harry said he definitely wants children "when he's in that place."

Jokingly (or maybe not!) he also told Seacreast that he'd name his daughter Niall after his former bandmate, Niall Horan.

Earlier in his career, Harry had a similar response when asked about future children. Back in 2013, he mentioned that he "can't wait to have kids" and that it's something he's "looking forward to."

Fans are using this unchanged sentiment as "proof" of a new baby.

Pregnancy rumors have already cropped up in the past.

Back when they started dating earlier this year, tabloids were already sprouting rumors that Olivia was carrying a Styles baby.

There were claims that the lovebirds were deeply in love, with Harry allegedly telling Olivia, "he sees her as the mother of his kids one day." Friends of the singer also reportedly claimed this is Harry's "most serious relationship ever," fueling fan speculation even further.

Yona Dervishi is a writer who is currently working at YourTango as an editorial intern. She covers topics pertaining to news and entertainment.