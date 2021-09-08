John Mulaney Got Olivia Munn Pregnant While Still Married To His Wife & Sources Say He Cheated

John Mulaney recently revealed on a late-night episode last night with Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby.

And while the happy news seems to have put a smile on Mulaney's face, it has stirred up even more speculation about the timeline of his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler and just when exactly he and Munn started dating.

Did John Mulaney cheat on his wife Anna Marie Tendler with Olivia Munn?

Considering Mulaney says he began dating Munn in the spring of 2020 but Tendler was reportedly "blindsided" by their breakup in May, it's possible there was some overlap.

But, the timeline of Munn and Mulaney's relationship is a little hazy and considering how far along Munn's pregnancy looks, the couple may be leaving some details out.

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler seem to have separated in February.

This is where it gets interesting as sources say that Mulaney asked for a divorce from Tendler three months before their official announcement in May.

This would mean he suggested divorce in February — around same time he got out of rehab.

Tendler had already deactivated her Instagram in December and when she returned in early 2021, she had removed the majority of the photos she had posted of her husband.

Since then completely scrubbed her account of all pictures of them together and has been very haunting, dark photos to her Instagram telling a heartbreaking story.

Anna Marie Tendler was reportedly not expecting Mulaney to file for divorce.

While Tendler and Mulaney may have been separated or at least on the rocks since February, Tendler was reportedly not expecting her husband to call off their marriage.

In fact, she made it pretty clear in her statement on the divorce that it was not her decision to call it quits.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage... I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” she wrote.

Tendler was reportedly playing an active role in his addiction recovery as recently as December 2020 and may have been expecting to reconcile with Mulaney.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “It was a relief to his wife and family that he checked in... it was John’s decision. Plain and simple, John had too much downtime [in quarantine]. He had too much time in his own head.”

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn were linked shortly after his breakup.

Mulaney and Munn definitely started dating quite soon after he ended things with Tendler. Some sources even claim he cheated on his wife with Munn.

Therefore, fans predict Olivia and Mulaney started their official relationship sometime between December and February, hence the topic of divorce that Mulaney brought up with Tendler in February and the announcement only three days after his divorce in May that sources from Page Six confirmed Mulaney and Munn were dating.

We first saw Olivias public support of John back in December when she tweeted her support before he went into the 60-day-rehab program.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

Munn was reportedly "obsessed" with Mulaney for years before they began dating. In an old interview, she dicussed meeting Mulaney and his then-fiancée, Tendler, "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?"

Munn also said she kept approaching him at the wedding, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

Olivia Munn was pregnant with John Mulaney's baby by May.

Celebrity Memoir Book Club hosts Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton claimed in a viral TikTok on May 29 that they heard Munn was pregnant.

This was just weeks after Mulaney's divorce announcement so you can do the math.

In June, we saw photos of Munn leaving Mulaney's Los Angeles house in an oversized sweatshirt, leggings, and slides.

We then saw them in the photos of their lunch date at Rick’s Drive-In & Out, where Munn was once again wearing an oversized t-shirt.

A month later in July 2021, Mulaney officially filed for divorce from Tendler in New York on July 23rd which was revealed in official court records.

Fans are speculating that John Mulaney had an affair with Olivia Munn.

All this new pregnancy information has fans upset and suspecting anger from Tendler over the alleged affair.

Some also pointed out that in Mulaney's previous standups, one of his main jokes was that both he and Tendler never wanted kids.

Olivia Munn looks about 6 months pregnant and John Mulaney has been divorced for 4 months. God in heaven. — T (@scaryposhspice) September 5, 2021

It's a lot to unpack, as Mulaney did suggest "I packed a lot into this year."

And while we wish him the best with his new family, we're also hoping Anna Marie Tendler is healing from her heartbreak.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers zodiac, love and relationships, and pop culture.