Inside The Rumors That Will Smith Had An Affair With Margot Robbie While Married To Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith might not have been the only person in her marriage to Will Smith to have a romantic partner outside of her husband.

The internet was made aware of the innermost parts of Smith and Pinkett's marriage after she admitted to being involved in an "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina.

During a July 2020 episode of her Facebook series "Red Table Talk," Pinkett and Smith attempted to set the record straight after Alsina spoke out about his relationship with Jada during an interview the previous month.

Smith and Pinkett adamantly denied that there had been any cheating happening in their marriage, and anything done had taken place while they were separated — without media outlets knowing.

"We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time," Jada said.

While many assumed it had only been Pinkett who'd been involved in an "affair" while married to Smith, the "Men in Black" actor had his own barrage of rumors, which involved actress Margot Robbie.

What happened between Margot Robbie and Will Smith?

It all started in 2013 while Robbie and Smith were working on their 2015 film 'Focus' — and boiled down to a particular photo the two actors had taken together.

According to Star magazine, the publication had obtained photos of Robbie and Smith that had been taken in a photo booth, where the two appeared to be posing in a manner that lead many to believe the two were romantically involved.

Margot Robbie and Will Smith sparked romance rumors after photos were released of the two looking intimate.

"Will appears shirtless and Margo[t] lifts her shirt up to reveal her lingerie," a source told the publication.

will smith and margot robbie pic.twitter.com/vZZ5JM4lLi — times (@timesforsoul) July 12, 2020

"Once they pulled the curtain back to take the pictures, they let their inhibitions run wild, laughing, hugging and muzzling each other in the dark."

Sources later shut down rumors of an 'affair' between Smith and Robbie.

However, the rumors were quickly put to rest, with a source telling E! News that Robbie and Smith were "absolutely just friends, that is all."

"These pictures were commissioned by production. The entire cast and crew saw them taken," the source claimed.

"The photo booth was on set all day for a bit of fun. It wasn't even a party—they were taken during the day and everyone knew about them. It was the last day of shooting."

Margot Robbie admitted that she would not want to date a fellow actor.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress seemed to hint at the rumors of her and Smith during a 2015 interview with Marie Claire, via Entertainment Tonight.

Robbie set the record straight about her dating life, revealing that she'd sworn off dating fellow actors, and preferred dating someone who wasn't known in Hollywood.

"I am officially off the market. I made a conscious decision, not to date actors, but not because I hate actors," she admitted.

At the time, Robbie was dating her now-husband English film producer, Tom Ackerley.

"People take such an interest in your love life when you have a profile that it puts a lot of stress on a relationship.

"So, two people with profiles, I figure it's just double the amount of scrutiny, and I'd like to avoid that at all costs."

Will Smith previously said Jada had warned him about working with Margot Robbie.

In a February 2015 interview with E! News, Will revealed what Jada had said to him after learning that Robbie would be starring alongside him in the film "Focus."

While Pinkett wasn't too worried about Smith and Robbie potentially having an affair, the 'Girl's Trip' actress was more focused on Will not being shown up by Margot.

"When Margot got hired for the gig ... [Jada] saw that Margot was young and hot and in shape, and she said, 'Boy don't embarrass me. Get in shape now,'" Smith recalled with a laugh.

"She was like, 'Do not let that girl smash you onscreen.'"

