David Dobrik 'Explained' How Celebrities Sell Their Souls To The Illuminati

It’s long been rumored that celebrities sell their souls to the Illuminati in order to gain their celebrity status and wealth.

Despite being one of the most well-known and long-standing conspiracy theories, there are few details on how this actually happens.

Until now, apparently.

Notorious YouTuber David Dobrick explained how celebrities become part of the Illuminati.

In a Zane and Heath: Unfiltered podcast appearance in 2021, Dobrik, a controversial figure against whom several troubling allegations have been over the past few years, tells the story of a girl named “Sydney” (her full identity is unknown) who was allegedly approached by a man who told her he could make her famous.

Dobrik claims that the girl told him that the man told her he could make her into anything as long as she sacrificed someone.

Dobrik then talks about attending a Hollywood party that some long-time celebrities were at, one of which who allegedly told the girl not to give in to the Illuminati because they ruined his best friend Michael Jackson’s life.

Dobrik further claims that every big celebrity he’s ever asked has confirmed the existence of the Illuminati, though he says he doesn’t believe that every celebrity is part of it.

He explains that he believes there is an Illuminati group that controls the world. However, he doesn’t believe that just because you’re a celebrity, you’re part of it.

Instead, it’s an exclusive, elusive group of wealthy elites who control everything.

Howie Mandel confronted Dobrik about his beliefs about the Illuminati.

“There’s one statement you made in that podcast that I kind of agreed on,” Mandel says in a subsequent interview. “There are people in power that can get things done.”

Mandel also explains that he doesn’t believe in an organized group that controls all, but rather levels of powerful people.

“You sound awfully defensive about the Illuminati,” Dobrik countered, joking that Mandel must be part of it.

Comments on the videos suggest that the sort of open secret that the Illuminati has become allows the group to remain even more elusive as believers are labeled conspiracy theorists.

“This video felt like seeing clips of TMZ talking about the illuminati,” says one commenter. “The story was believable and intense but then the incessant laughter really cheapened it.”

If the satanic, sacrificial, children-eating version of the Illuminati does exist, it’s more likely than not that none of us will ever know for sure.

