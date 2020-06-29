10 Most Disturbing Conspiracy Theories That Actually Start To Make Sense If You Think About Them Too Hard

Justin Bieber is a reptile and J.K. Rowling doesn't really exist.

Whether they have any evidence at all to support them, conspiracy theories have long engaged the general public. I myself became aware of many conspiracy theories through popular YouTuber Shane Dawson’s examination of many conspiracy theories.

Conspiracy theories can be harmless, but they can also be harmful, like Alex Jones’ theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. This list will not be examining those theories. Instead, these conspiracy theories may make you question everything that you know.

Here are 10 of the most insane conspiracy theories that will make you paranoid AF.

1. Snapchat saves your photos and facial recognition to add them to a government database.

Facebook sold private user information to the company Cambridge Analytica, so how off is this theory? This theory entertains the idea that Snapchat saves all of our photos and facial recognition to sell them to the government. Any actual evidence of this yet? Nope. But it’s not that far-fetched.

2. We are all in a stimulation.

While this has been proven wrong by scientists, Elon Musk put forth the theory that we are living in a stimulation. In a real world, a musician like Grimes wouldn’t date a CEO who does not allow his workers to unionize, right?

3. Bilderberg Group controls all Western political and economic events.

Since 1954, the Bilderberg Group has met annually to discuss events and topics which are affecting politics and economics. This group functions under the Chatham House rule, which states that people in the meeting are not allowed to repeat what they discussed. I wonder what they have in mind for the next American Presidential Election.

4. Taylor Swift is the high priestess of the Church of Satan.

One thing is for certain, the resemblance between Taylor Swift and Zeena Schreck, former high priestess of the Church of Satan, is uncanny. But could they be the same person? Tricia Gilbride sure thinks so.

“Schreck was high priestess of the Church of Satan from 1985-1990, which is very suspicious, because Taylor Swift talks a big game about being born in 1989,” Gilbridge said. Naming her smash hit album 1989 is clearly TayTay LaVey’s desperate attempt to emphasize that she had a normal human birth and was not cultivated in a cauldron and/or laboratory. The whole thing reeks of a coverup.”

5. Illuminati

Perhaps one of the greatest conspiracy theories of all: the Illuminati. The Illuminati is allegedly a group of people who possess special enlightenment or knowledge of something. The Illuminati allegedly has the ability to cause events to happen – and to cover stuff up. One current conspiracy theory about the Illuminati is that Beyonce is Queen of the Illuminati, which makes sense, as she is Queen Bey.

6. The Poltergeist Curse

The reason why some people believe the 1982 film Poltergeist is cursed is because of the high number of deaths of people who were attached to this film and its sequels. For example, actress Heather O’Rourke died of cardiac arrest at age 12, while actress Dominique Dunne was murdered by her then-boyfriend. Fact-checking website Snopes actually did not disprove this theory.

7. Justin Bieber is a reptile.

Run, Hailey Baldwin, run. Some Australian fans claimed that they saw Justin Bieber transform into a reptile. While this far-fetched theory is probably not true, it sure is entertaining.

8. Lorde is lying about her age.

Due to her mature voice, some people have claimed that Lorde is actually older than she is. The website The Loop even published an article with 35 clues on why they think that she is older than she claims. South Park even spoofed this theory, to which Lorde gave a thumbs up.

9. J.K. Rowling is not real.

There is a theory out there that J.K. Rowling did not write the Harry Potter series — she is just an actress that a group of authors who wrote the series hired. To be honest, I wish the theory that she is actually Rita Skeeter would be more popular.

10. Pokemon Go is a government spy program.

Good thing this fad mostly ended then? In an article, Ashley Feinberg explained to her readers that Pokemon Go’s policy allows the app to access an extensive amount of information, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this app was actually a government spy program.

“Lots of apps have sketchy privacy policies, that’s nothing new. But the first set of alarms go off as soon as you realize that Pokémon Go’s policy does seem a bit more liberal than most, because not only are you giving Pokémon Go access to your location and camera, you’re also giving it full access to your Google account (assuming you use that to sign in).”

TDLR: Beyonce is Queen, everything is a lie, and the government is watching you.

Julia Metraux is just a 20-year old try to find herself, panic about the possible end of the world, and love dogs. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in August 2018 and was updated with the latest information.​

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.