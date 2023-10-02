Cop Gives Couple A Break After Traffic Stop & Almost Immediately Regrets It — 'Hearing Him Tell Them To Get Home Safe Is Chilling'

Traffic stops are never a pleasant experience, but once in a while we catch a break and the fear of insurance rates going up is replaced with a stern warning. For most people, getting pulled over means taking extra care with the act of driving. And for cops, that's the intended result.

But there are also instances where an officer with the best of intentions can inadvertently overlook an impending risk resulting in dire consequences. That's exactly what happened for one cop.

A cop conducted a traffic stop on a young man he clocked at driving 104 miles per hour.

According to the officer, in addition to excessive speeding, running a red light and nearly hitting the officer's patrol car, the driver almost struck someone riding a bicycle. "I'm stopping you for reckless driving," he explained to the couple in the car.

Despite the laundry list of traffic violations, the officer took pity on the young couple who claimed to be on their first date. He only issued the driver three citations, and even disregarded the fact that the man was illegally driving with a provisional license.

The interesting thing is that the passenger, a woman, kept apologizing for the erratic driving and insisted that it was her fault, something that was reminiscent of Gabby Petito trying to take accountability for the actions of Brian Laundrie. The officer pushed back, telling the young woman that the only person culpable for putting their lives in danger was the driver of the car.

After learning that the couple was on a first date, the officer offered some cryptic advice.

"Almost killing each other is no way to start on the first date," he said as the passenger apologized profusely. That chilling assertion would have much more meaning in the minutes that followed.

He sent the young couple on their way, telling the pair to "get home safe."

Just 14 minutes later, bodycam footage showed that same officer arriving at the scene of a fatal crash between a very familiar car and a semi-truck. "This is the same kid. Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh," the officer said, clearly recognizing the vehicle and the occupants from his traffic stop just minutes earlier.

The officer continued to tell his colleagues that he had just pulled the wrecked vehicle over, unable to believe what had happened. Understanding the trauma he must have been experiencing, his fellow officers asked if he was okay.

He relayed the details of the conversation he'd had with them, clearly wishing they had heeded his advice and just slowed down. His voice was filled with emotion and he kept saying, "It sucks," wishing something more could have been done to prevent the tragic outcome.

Though the officer was not injured, he was put into an ambulance, likely for psychological evaluation, with the understanding of how greatly something like this could impact his mental and well-being.

First responders have extremely traumatic jobs.

As a person who once did a short stint as a 9-1-1 operator, I have seen firsthand what continuous exposure to trauma and tragedy can do to first responders. An estimated 30% of them end up with behavioral health conditions like depression, anxiety, insomnia, and PTSD.

The nature of the work combined with repeated exposure to painful experiences exacerbates mental health problems. It's like an internal wound that can never heal because the scab is ripped off over and over again.

Eventually, emotional and mental scar tissue develops. And while some are able to compartmentalize the negative impact of the job on mental health, others choose to ignore it, but that can result a bigger problem.

Running toward danger when everyone else is running away is not for the faint of heart. The balance between upholding the law and giving citizens the benefit of the doubt is delicate. On one hand, you want the offenders to learn a lesson, but on the other, you don't want to be too hard on them because you too were once young, wild and free.

Recovering from the tragedy will take time and the sadness will likely never go away, but with proper support the officer will make it through with his mental and emotional health intact.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle, relationships, and human-interest stories that readers can relate to and that bring social issues to the forefront for discussion.