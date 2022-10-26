Britney Spears Slams Selena Gomez After Having Her At Her Wedding

Fans of Britney Spears think the pop singer might have just shaded her friend Selena Gomez on Instagram.

On October 25, Spears posted a photo of herself in a red bikini, and the since-deleted caption of the Instagram post seemed to include shots taken at Gomez.

Are Britney Spears and Selena Gomez feuding?

The "Lucky" singer appeared to publicly call out Selena Gomez on Instagram despite their supposed friendship.

"Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram???!!!!!” Spears wrote.

The singer continued, also calling out Gomez's 2020 collaboration with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, dissing their music video for the song "Ice Cream."

Britney Spears seems to shade Selena Gomez’s 2016 AMAs speech and her music video with BLACKPINK ‘Ice Cream’ in her latest post. pic.twitter.com/MvA7pTMDVB — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2022

"They say ‘This is NOT something I would do’ yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream !!!!” she declared, adding that it should be up to women to choose how they want to “flaunt” their “beautiful bodies.”

While Spears has since edited the caption on the post to three simple red roses emojis, fans were left speculating if Spears and Gomez could now be feuding.

Spears seemed to reference Gomez's 2016 American Music Awards speech.

In 2016, Gomez won an AMA for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and in her acceptance speech, the "Rare Beauty" founder addressed people who post their "bodies" on Instagram.

“I don’t wanna see your bodies on Instagram,” Gomez told viewers. “I wanna see what’s in here [your hearts]. I’m not trying to get validation nor do I need it anymore.”

In the comments under Spears' post, Gomez's fans rushed to defend her and the comment she made during her 2016 speech.

"You completely misunderstood what Selena said and weirdly took it personally, holding a grudge over it," one user wrote.

Another user chimed in, explaining what Gomez meant in her speech. "It was just an attempt at letting people know they are worth more than the shape of their body.

However, other users defended Spears for calling out Gomez's speech.

"People love to criticize everything you share on social networks. Don't mind what they're going to comment," a third user wrote, while another added, "Couldn't agree more."

Gomez had previously attended Spears' wedding, and the two often spoke highly of their friendship.

Among other A-list celebrities, Gomez was at Spears' June 2022 wedding to Sam Asghari.

In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" several days after the ceremony, Gomez spoke about the night and photos released afterward of her with Spears, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton.

"I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Gomez said of Spears.

Spears also gushed about her new friendship with Gomez in an Instagram post, according to Billboard, and revealed that she didn't know Gomez would be at her wedding.

"She came to my wedding,” Spears captioned a photo of Gomez. “the three most beautiful women in hollywood … [Drew Barrymore], [Paris Hilton] … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!!”

Gomez commented on Spears' post, writing, "Britney-you are so kind and have the most beautiful soul. I am beyond lucky to know you. You deserve all the happiness in the world!"

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.