Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Claims She Called Him For 'Flirty' Conversation Before He Crashed Her Wedding

Britney Spears' ex-husband recently opened up about an alleged "flirty" conversation he and Spears had just days before he crashed her wedding.

Jason Alexander, 40, appeared on PodcastOne's "One Degree of Scandalous" hosted by Kato Kaelin and Tom Zenner and shared the reason why he decided to crash Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari back in June 2022.

Jason Alexander claims Britney Spears reached out to him days before her wedding.

“She called me that Monday, which was probably the 7th. 6th or 7th. It was a couple of days before the wedding,” Alexander explained. “We spoke for probably 20 minutes. Nothing was brought up about any wedding taking place."

Alexander claimed that the phone call with Spears allegedly took place just before her wedding to Asghari on June 9, and said it "was kind of a flirty conversation."

“So in my head, I’m thinking like I left the conversation and was feeling like, ‘Hey, I kind of got it good about myself,'" he continued.

Jason Alexander also revealed how he broke into Britney Spears' home.

In the interview, Alexander, who had been married to the singer for 55 hours back in 2004, explained the measures he took to breach the security at Spears' home, where the wedding took place.

During the incident, Alexander streamed the entire ordeal on Instagram Live and was later arrested and charged with aggravated trespassing and battery.

“Maybe I wasn’t on the f-king guest list. I came in through the f-king back. Either way, this is Britney’s wedding day and she’s locked in her f-king bedroom guys,” Alexander said.

“So I decided when I am on top of this hill and her house is kind of down and they had security on each side and no one down the middle."

"Their dumba-es decided to come up around and I just went straight. They were chasing me and yelling at me and I don’t know what I said, but I knew where I was going.”

After police arrived at Spears' home and arrested him, Alexander later pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trespassing, but ultimately changed his plea to "no contest" in early August 2022.

The two additional charges, felony stalking, and misdemeanor vandalism were later dismissed. Alexander was sentenced to 128 days in Ventura County Jail.

Spears was also granted a restraining order following the incident at her wedding, with a source telling HollywoodLife that the 'Toxic' singer was "relieved" that Alexander went to jail for trespassing and trying to crash her wedding.

“After having one of the most difficult weeks of her life, Britney is relieved that Jason was found guilty for what he did on her wedding day,” the source said.

Though, the source added that Spears "does not think that Jason’s sentence is long enough for what he did, but she and Sam believe that justice has been served."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.