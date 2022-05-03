Britney Spears’ Fiancé Reportedly Wants ‘Substantial Increases’ For Every 5 Years Of Marriage In Prenup

A conflict in the prenuptial agreement between Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari is reportedly causing a holdup in the couple’s upcoming wedding.

A source close to the situation told US Weekly that as Spears' legal team hash out prenup details with Asghari, 28, the talks are going on “longer than usual.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenup might leave her fortune vulnerable.

Asghari is reportedly looking for “substantial increases” for every five years the two are married in case it does end.

Spears has stayed out of the negotiations, according to a separate source.

The 40-year-old pop star is reportedly too focused on making the wedding day, which has not been set yet, as special as possible, and has “no interest” in the financial details of the prenup.

"Britney's staying out of the entire process," the source said. "She's just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam's team."

Part of the holdup is due to both sides seeking protections for themselves in the event of a separation. Asghari’s team is determined to make sure the aspiring actor does not wind up broke after a theoretical divorce.

Spears’ side wants to ensure that her estate, worth an estimated $60 million, is protected.

She gained access to the fortune following the termination of her 14-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, in November.

Britney Spears announced on April 11 that she is expecting a baby with Sam Asghari.

The "Toxic" singer has not given a due date for the child since the announcement. Spears has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, from her previous marriage with backup dancer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.

Spears is set to enter her third marriage once she ties the knot with Asghari. Just months before she married Federline in 2004, she hitched with her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander, but the marriage was annulled less than a week later.

Spears will be donning a dress designed by Donatella Versace, founder of the world-renowned fashion brand, when she walks down the aisle, according to OK! Magazine.

Spears reportedly commissioned Versace for the dress “months ago.”

Despite Spears stating that she would be going on a “social media hiatus” on April 24, less than two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, she resumed posting on Instagram just over a week later.

In the same post Spears announced her pregnancy, she indicated that she would make fewer public appearances while pregnant due to wanting to avoid the paparazzi.

She added that she suffered from perinatal depression during her past pregnancies, but is thankful that more women have come forward with their experiences and talking about it is more widely accepted now.

“Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her,” Spears wrote. “But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

