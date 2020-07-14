Britney Spears Real Voice: Inside The Theory Singer Hides Her True Deep Voice, Forced To Perform In Fake Baby Voice

Something fishy may be going on behind the scenes...

Over the past few weeks, Britney Spears' erratic Instagram posts have been a pretty hot topic of conversation ... and with that comes a revisiting of a long-held theory that the pop star has been held back from sharing her music the way she really wants to.

There's a theory going around that Spears doesn't actually sing in her real voice — and that the voice that made her famous (you know the one) was forced upon her by those who stand to profit from her talent.

Is Britney Spears real voice being kept hidden?

Or is there something more going on behind the scenes?

Fans have been questioning Spears' well-being based on her social media posts.

Spears frequently posts on Instagram, and the videos and photos she shares have had some fans feeling concerned. Spears is known to post the same photo multiple times in a row and in some of her videos, she dances and sings in a way that has made people wonder if she's actually healthy — not to mention the time she dropped the fact that she accidentally burned down her home gym like it was nothing in a video.

One Instagram post claims that Spears isn't allowed to sing in her real voice.

Among all the controversy, some of Spears' fans are defending her, claiming that her odd behavior is because she's still under a conservatorship at 38 years old and is forced to do things against her will while supposedly being kept from doing the things she does want to do. As one fan pointed out on Instagram, Spears may have been forced to sing in a voice that sounds nothing like her "real" voice throughout her whole career, since it's the one that's sold millions of albums. They also claim her voice is damaged because of it.

"They had her voice retrained to sing in the baby voice we all know today because they believed it to be more iconic and would create a brand and career for her instead of her real voice," says the post. "It's unhealthy, and it's been destroying her voice over the years, thus why she is known for lip syncing."

There are videos showing Spears singing in a much deeper voice that sounds like nothing like her albums when she was younger.

In this video, there are several examples of Spears singing in a deep voice that's much different from the one she uses today. It's easy to see that something's definitely different here. Obviously, voices can change as people get older, and it's been many years since these videos were taken ... but it's hard to deny that the difference between this voice and the voice we hear on Spears' albums is pretty big.

This theory has been around for a long time.

The theory about Spears' voice isn't a new one by any means. In fact, rumors have been around for years, including back in 2017, when she posted a video of herself singing "Can't Help Falling In Love With You" that had fans wondering if it had been edited or if the pitch had been changed to disguise her real voice.

She's used her "real voice" on stage before.

Earlier that same year, Spears performed "Something To Talk About" on stage at her Las Vegas residency, using a voice that sounds much closer to the deeper voice that can be heard in the videos of her singing when she was younger. Could this be Spears taking an opportunity to share what she really sounds like? She hasn't commented on the voice debate, so it's hard to say for sure.

Spears recently reacted to all the controversy about her Instagram posts.

After finding out that people had been discussing her Instagram posts, Spears took to the platform earlier this month to address the rumors, although she didn't mention any of the theories that have been floating around directly.

"I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!!" she wrote. "I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.