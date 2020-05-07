Does Britney Spears Have Dementia? Father Jamie Spears Claims She's Suffering From Mental Illness In Court Documents

Hopefully, this isn't true.

As the #FreeBritney saga continues, it sounds like there's a pretty interesting development that may clue us into why Jamie Spears has been fighting so hard for daughter Britney Spears to stay under the watchful eye of a conservator.

According to court documents, Jamie has claimed in the past that Britney is suffering from demetia, but is that the truth or is it a way for him to keep her under his thumb?

Does Britney Spears have dementia?

What is the truth? Here's everything we know so far.

Jamie first claimed that Britney has dementia in 2008.

So let's try to understand, on January 31, 2008 signs a petition to be appointed as Britney's conservatorship, he claims Britney has dementia & need a GENERAL conservatorship, he is asked to provide a "capacity declaration" by a licensed physician before the hearing #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/qt8O3uYXmS — Meaner 03 (@MeanerThree) September 12, 2019

In court documents that have resurfaced from 2008 — originally hitting the internet via Twitter in 2016 and coming to light again now — Jamie claimed that Britney has dementia and needs to be under a general conservatorship. He did not seem to expand on these claims in the paperwork, though, and it's never been revealed if this is something Britney has been formally diagnosed with.

Britney having dementia allows her conservator to have more control over her.

As the legal paperwork revealed, Britney having dementia would allow whoever's in charge of her conservatorship to have more power over her than other types of conservatorships, which may have been why Jamie wanted to claim that his daughter is suffering from the illness.

"Probate Code Section 2356.5 allows conservators to request particularly strong powers if the conservative allegedly suffers from dementia. If the conservatee has a dementia-related illness, the conservator may be empowered to place the conservatee in a locked-door institution and to authorize the administration of medications 'appropriate to the care of dementia,'" says the document.

Britney has been known for her erratic social media posts.

Fans have long suspected that something is up with Britney's mental health, and many of their concerns stem from the kinds of posts Britney makes on Instagram. She's known for sharing the same photo more than once and writing captions that don't always make sense, and people seem to be split on whether she should remain under a conservatorship or not. Either way, her Instagram certainly seems to insinuate that something is up.

More recently, Britney made headlines for burning down her home gym.

In a broadcast on Instagram Live earlier this month, Britney casually revealed that she had accidentally burned her home gym down, though no one had been hurt in the incident.

"Hi guys, I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately," Britney said. "I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down."

Britney's conservatorship is up for consideration again in August.

At the end of April, a judge ruled that Britney would remain under the conservatorship of her care manager Jodi Montgomery until August 22, at which point a more permanent decision will be made about Britney's future — and whether or not she'll be in charge of what happens next.

But does Britney have dementia? It's not clear.

So far, Britney herself has yet to confirm or speak out about Jamie's claims that she has dementia, and there's no clear evidence pointing to her suffering from the illness. For now, we just don't have an answer to this question but hopefully, everything is okay with Britney and she's staying safe. It makes sense that fans have been concerned, but hopefully, her next hearing will help bring her to where she needs to be.

