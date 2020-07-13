Who Is Sam Asghari? 10 Weird Details About Britney Spears' Boyfriend

He's a 26-year-old personal trainer and fitness model.

In 2018, Britney Spears had everyone wondering whether or not she was pregnant with baby #3. The rumored father? Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. (The rumors turned out not to be true.)

The couple have now been together for a few years. Neither is shy about flaunting their love on social media, and we've rarely seen Spears looking happier than she has been with Asghari.

The two enjoy working out together, which may help 38-year-old Britney keep up with her 26-year-old boyfriend.

However, the pregnancy rumors recently resurfaced a few months ago, once again making fans wonder if Spears was expecting a baby with Asghari.

Spears has also been making the news a lot lately due to the #FreeBritney movement that started on social media with fans wanting the singer to gain control back over her own life and end her conservatorship. And, also, for a string of bizarre Instagram posts that have caused fans to worry.

Who is Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' boyfriend?

He's a personal trainer and model.

He was born Hesam Asghari in Tehran, Iran in 1994. He's of Persian heritage, and his family moved to the U.S. from Iran together.

Asghari is a personal trainer and fitness model who appeared on the April 2017 cover of Iron Man magazine. He has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and is an aspiring actor.

Fans of Fifth Harmony may recognize Asghari from their "Work From Home" video, in which he played a workman covered in sweat.

How did Asghari and Spears meet?

Sam starred in Spears' 2016 music video for "Slumber Party," playing the singer's love interest.

Spears explained how they met in an interview, saying, "We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time. We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

In one scene from the video, Spears and Asghari stare at each other across a dinner table before she crawls across the table to lick spilled milk from him. You could say they got off to a steamy start.

Despite the steamy video, the couple didn't begin to date right away.

They didn't fall right into a relationship after the "Slumber Party" video shoot.

During a radio interview in January 2017, the singer admitted that she didn't call Asghari until five months later when she found his number in her bag, thinking, "I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then... He is just a really fun, funny person."

So, she called him and the rest is history.

In November 2016, Asghari posted a picture of the two of them on a sushi date on his Instagram. This led his followers to wonder if he was dating the "...Baby One More Time" singer. He quickly deleted the photo.

In early March 2017, Spears then shared a photo of the two on a hike. She captioned it, "My baby's birthday." The cat was officially out of the bag!

Then, in June 2017, Britney told Asghari she loved him from the stage during her concert in Taiwan.

Are Spears and Asghari engaged?

Spears first sparked rumors that she and Asghari were engaged back in January 2018 when some photos of her on the beach in Hawaii with a suspiciously sparkly ring on her left hand surfaced. If the rumors had been true, Asghari would be her third husband.

She was married for 55 hours in January 2004 to her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander. She was also married to dancer Kevin Federline for three years from 2004-2007. Federline is the father of her sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden.

The couple fueled engagement rumors once again last summer when Spears was seen wearing what looked to be a ring on her left hand at a movie premiere. However, neither the couple nor Spears' team has ever confirmed these rumors.

He loves children.

Asghari may be 12 years younger than Spears, but he loves kids as much as she does. He skateboards with her sons around the gated community they live in, plays sports with them, and spends a lot of time swimming in the pool with the boys.

He also has a soft spot for babies. He posted a photo on Instagram in 2016 and captioned it, "Now I know what sleep like a baby means."

He loves kittens.

In 2015, Asghari posted a photo of his two adorable kittens and captioned it: “Time to pick some names for these babies... Help me out here? One is a boy and the other is a girl?”

So cute!

He’s not afraid to hold a woman’s purse in public.

Back in December 2016, he was spotted carrying Spears' purse when the two were out for dinner at Nobu Malibu. He didn't have a hint of embarrassment while carrying her white handbag.

Britney, I think you've finally found yourself a keeper!

He inspires her.

In February 2018, Spears posted a photo on Instagram in celebration of the couple's one-year anniversary. She captioned it, "I’ve been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!"

He can dance, too!

Asghari can really dance. Ladies, check out the video. (And there are more on both of their Instagram feeds.) Need I say more?

Is Britney Spears pregnant?

Although rumors first started in 2018 that the singer may be pregnant with Asghari's child, they recently cropped up again. A few months ago, Spears posted a photo with Asghari holding her sides, and in the comments, some started to speculate that she may be pregnant.

One fan wrote, "Is she pregnant?? I'm confused." And a few more had seemed to agree with this.

However, Spears has never confirmed a pregnancy, so it's all just speculation for now.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in April 2018 and was updated with the latest information.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.