Britney Spears' Dad Discusses His Parenting Book With Her Ex & How He Feels About Her Conservatorship Now

In his first interview in over a decade, Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, broke his silence on the pop singer's conservatorship.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on December 18, Jamie, who has been the recipient of heavy criticism from his daughter's fans, defended his decision to put his daughter under a conservatorship.

In February 2008, Britney's father was granted full control of the singer's life and career for the next 13 years, and it wasn't until November 2021 that a judge suspended Jamie as conservator of her estate.

Jamie Spears claims without the conservatorship, Britney would've been dead.

Jamie has faced heavy scrutiny during the height of the #FreeBritney movement, from both Spears' fans and Spears herself.

While the "Toxic" singer accused her father of alleged abuse during the years of her conservatorship, Jamie now revealed that he only wanted to protect his eldest daughter.

"Not everybody’s going to agree with me,” Jamie told the Daily Mail.

“It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

Jame continued, saying that he "isn't going to paint no pretty pictures," but the court order to appoint the conservatorship came when Britney needed protection during difficult times.

In 2007, shortly after Britney and Kevin Federline divorced, the singer was involved in a series of concerning public disaplys, including shaving her head, hitting a paparazzi’s car with her umbrella, and being admitted into rehab a slew of times.

Following Britney's behavior, she was put under a temporary conservatorship which was later made permanent.

“For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back,” Jamie added.

Jamie Spears also revealed that he and Kevin Federline are writing a book together.

During Jamie's interview with Daily Mail journalist Daphne Barak, it was revealed that he "agreed to help" Spears' ex-husband write a book.

Federline will be "writing a book on his experience of fatherhood," according to the Daily Mail, with help from Jamie.

The two men have been in contact with "each other once again" in order to write the upcoming book.

In Jamie's interview with the publication, he revealed details about his releationship with Federline and how he and Britney's two sons were their main priority throughout the entire conservatorship.

“[Sean and Jayden] didn’t miss time with their mother. They didn’t miss time with their father. Not many people knew that. The main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship,” he said.

“My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too — it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do or felt like I needed to do.”

In the past, Jamie and Federline didn't have the greatest relationship.

In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after accusing him of allegedly abusing his grandson Sean Preston, which prevented him from seeing both of his grandchildren for three years.

