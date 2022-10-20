James Corden Accused Of Screaming At LA Server In Another Altercation After NYC Restaurant Ban

Amid James Corden's restaurant drama, a woman has come forward with another story of the late-night host being rude to a busboy.

Becky Habersberger, the wife of Try Guys member Keith Habersberger, described in a TikTok video witnessing Corden's rude behavior while out in Southern California some time ago.

Habersberger claims James Corden screamed at a busboy in a Los Angeles restaurant.

In her video, Habersberger said she had been walking past Little Dom's, an Italian restaurant in Los Feliz when she noticed Corden coming out of the establishment.

“I overhear [a] busboy telling James Corden that Little Dom’s is closed right now,” she recalled, adding that she had been “walking down the street going to a happy hour with a girlfriend” when she witnessed the alleged altercation.

Habersberger explained that the popular restaurant known for many celebrity sightings will "close in the middle of the day between lunch and dinner."

“[The busboy] is telling James Corden he can get him a reservation right when they open,” Habersberger continued. “He was trying to be really accommodating.”

She said that instead of Corden accepting the reservation and leaving, the “Late Late Show" host started becoming irate and “yells at this bus boy, ‘A lot of good that does me, mate, a lot of good that does me.'”

Habersberger's story comes after Corden was previously banned from the NYC restaurant, Balthazar.

Corden was briefly banned from Balthazar in NYC by the owner, Kevin McNally, after accusing the comedian of being an "abusive customer."

McNally described two separate incidents where Corden was disrespectful to the restaurant employees.

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

In an interview with Page Six, McNally said that he was "reluctant" to call out Corden on social media but "did so out of loyalty to restaurant servers everywhere."

"Their jobs are hard enough already. They shouldn't have to take this kind of abuse from anyone, especially the rich and famous," he told the publication.

Less than 24 hours later, McNally revealed that he would unban Corden.

McNally took to Instagram once more to share that he would no longer ban the comedian from his NYC restaurant.

He explained that Corden had "called and apologized profusely" for his less-than-stellar behavior.

"Having f-ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances," McNally wrote.

"Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.