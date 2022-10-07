Video Suggests Ned Fulmer’s Wife Was Told About His Affair Month Before ‘The Try Guys’ Found Out

Fans have been speculating about the timeline of Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal after finding evidence that it began long before "The Try Guys" became aware.

On Thursday, October 6, "The Try Guys" released their highly anticipated podcast episode talking about the aftermath of their Fulmer cheating scandal.

In it, and in a previous YouTube video, the group broke down the timeline of how they learned about Fulmer's affair with their associate producer, Alexandria Herring.

But, what is the exact sequence of events in the complicated affair?

Here is the full timeline of Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal.

Alex Herring's fiance allegedly learned of the affair in December 2021.

According to an anonymous tip sent to celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, Thayer went through Herring’s phone in December 2021 and saw that she was cheating on him.

Fulmer's wife, Ariel, was allegedly informed in early 2022.

Thayer and Herring agreed to stay together after Thayer essentially told Fulmer to "back off," the source claimed.

Fans say Ariel Fulmer was sent proof of the affair in May 2022.

A recent TikTok from user "@brieeezybaby" shows her spotting Fulmer and Herring in May and messaging Ariel.

The video shows the user sending Fulmer video proof of Herring with her husband but reportedly, Fulmer never saw or answered the message.

The Try Guys learned of the affair in early September 2022.

“On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior," Keith Habersberger said in a YouTube video after Fulmer's departure from the group was announced.

"We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time, which was obviously very shocking to us.”

Eugene Lee Yang explained, "This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are. It's not what we stand for."

Ned Fulmer was removed from 'The Try Guys' on September 16, 2022.

In the video, Habersberger added that Fulmer "engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team."

"We knew that we could not move forward with him, so on Friday, September 16, the three of us signed written consent of the members of the 2nd Try LLC approving the removal of Ned as a manager and employee."

The group added that they are, "incredibly shocked and deeply hurt" and discussed plans to edit Fulmer out of all upcoming content, except videos that are "fully unrelease-able" because he is in them.

"That's a decision that has cost us lots of money," Zach Kornfeld said. "We'll not be able to recoup that money, but it's the decision. We're sorry that this ever happened."

Fans uncovered Ned Fulmer and Alex Herring's affair on Reddit in late September 2022.

Before the scandal was confirmed, Reddit users shared images of Fulmer and Herring kissing and observed that Fulmer had been removed from several recent videos with "The Try Guys."

6) Fans noticed that in this Instagram photo both Ned and Alex were in Vegas during the filming of Keith’s eat the menu episode but they do not appear in the video. Some fans also speculate that a section of the buffet was left out. pic.twitter.com/POu4W1RHq9 — Cami (@camitwomeyy) September 27, 2022

The group confirmed Fulmer's departure on September 27. Fulmer soon released his own statement addressing the affair.

"Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

On October 6, 'The Try Guys' spoke about the aftermath of Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal.

Recently, Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld producer Miles Bonsignore spoke about how they felt after receiving the news on their podcast “The TryPod.”

“We processed this almost like a trauma. It really rocked our word, but also the ramifications were so clear. I don’t think that I really ever stopped to emotionally process it," Kornfield said.

"Even still, I don’t know that I have. Because it was just, ‘OK, we have to act. We have to go. This thing happened, how do we react accordingly?’ I understood the severity of the accusations against Ned, but also the laundry list of steps ahead."

Kornfield also confirmed that there will be no new "Try Guy" to replace Fulmer.

“We will have new people that come in and out… I don’t want to put the pressure on anyone to say, ‘This is the new Try Guy and he is the replacement.’ That’s not fair to them,” he said.

