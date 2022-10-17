Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin's Divorce May Have Been Staged For Family's New Reality Show

After Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin made headlines about their impending divorce before subsequently calling off the ordeal, the family is now gearing up to release their upcoming reality show.

Now, rumors have emerged that Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, may have staged their entire divorce just to have drama on their new show.

Did Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin fake their divorce?

While nothing has been confirmed or denied, Stallone and Flavin's reality show reportedly started filming back in August, during the time when their divorce news went public.

It definitely wouldn't be a complete shock for a Hollywood couple filming a reality show to stage parts of their lives to make for better television.

According to the Daily Mail, the family has been filming their own "Kardashian-esque" reality show since the summer.

The upcoming show, which is said to air on Paramount+, will also be run by the same production team that was behind "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," who are known to ramp up drama for viewers' reactions and drama.

The reality show will reportedly follow the lives of Stallone and Flavin's children, with appearances made by the famous couple.

Stallone and Flavin share four daughters, Sophia Rose, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet Rose, 20, and according to Puck, via Hello! magazine: "The still-untitled show is filming in and around the family's new $35 million Palm Beach estate."

"Paramount+ won the show in a five-outlet bidding war with a two-season commitment," the news outlet claimed.

"They're almost done filming, and have continued to shoot even after the divorce filing, with Flavin still participating, despite the fact that she's petitioning the court for 'exclusive use' of the home during the divorce proceedings."

A source also told Us Weekly in August 2022, "The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+."

In September 2022, Stallone and Flavin made headlines after confirming they'd called off their divorce.

The couple, who have been married since 1997, first announced their divorce on August 19 after Flavin filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief."

Flavin alleged that Stallone "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.

In a statement to PEOPLE following Flavin's divorce following, the actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

However, a month after Flavin filed for divorce and Stallone removed the tattoo of her face from his arm, a source told Page Six that the couple is staying together.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” the source told the publication. "They are both extremely happy.”

Following the reveal, Stallone posted a photo of him and Flavin holding hands, hinting at their reconciliation.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.