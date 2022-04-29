6 Reasons People Hate James Corden & Don’t Want Him To Take Over Ellen’s Show

James Corden’s days of hosting “The Late Late Show” are numbered as the host has announced he will be leaving the show after next year.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination," he said in an address to his audience on Thursday night.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

The announcement of his departure has coincided with news that Ellen DeGeneres has taped the final episode of her talk show.

While there is no official confirmation from either camp about whether Corden will fill DeGeneres’ daytime spot, even the rumors have caused divisions between fans and critics of the two hosts.

Corden might be beloved by his guests, but not all of the general public will be happy to see him take over another talk show.

Here are six reasons why people hate James Corden:

1. James Corden once joked about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse of women.

In October 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, Corden joked about now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault against women in the film industry.

“It’s a beautiful night here in LA,” he said. “So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

“It has been weird this week, though, hasn’t it — watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath — it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.”

Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most prominent accusers slammed the host for the disgusting “joke,” calling him a “piglet.”

Corden later apologized saying the comments were meant to “shame him, the abuser, not his victims.”

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

2. James Corden has clashed with many celebrities.

Corden has called Pierce Brosnan “rude,” bashed Liam Gallagher for refusing to appear on “Carpool Karaoke” and has even allegedly had a lasting feud with Ricky Gervais.

But perhaps his most public celebrity spat was with actor Patrick Stewart back in 2010 while Corden was hosting the Glamour Awards.

Stewart was presenting an award when he decided to take a swipe at Corden, accusing him of doing his job badly.

Stewart claimed Corden was “looking around as if you would rather be anywhere in the world but here.”

He then added: “From where I was, I could see your belly and that was from right at the back of the room.”

In Corden’s defense, the comments were out of left field and seemed uncalled for. The two also seem to have made up with Stewart even appearing on Corden’s talk show.

3. James Corden’s career in the UK was flopping when he ‘broke’ America.

Before he made it in America, Corden had a successful career in the UK as the creator and star of “Gavin & Stacey.”

But even British fans were beginning to get tired of Corden’s character “Smithy” and his appearances across many different comedy specials.

When Corden and his co-star Matthew Horne tried to make a go at film-making with the 2009 movie “Lesbian Vampire Killers” fans had just about had enough of the comic.

While British audiences may have hoped Corden would gradually drift out of the limelight, he ended up becoming even more omnipresent in our lives by taking his career stateside.

4. James Corden has been accused of faking his ‘nice guy’ persona.

Behind the scenes, the loveable host is reportedly not as charming as he seems.

When Corden and his team hosted an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit, the comments were quickly flooded with incidents in which Reddit users claimed to have observed the host being rude.

One popular story came from an alleged witness who claimed to have witnessed bad behavior from Corden in a London restaurant while he was dining with Harry Styles – who was “cool” according to the witness.

The user alleged that Corden “yelled and treated the waitstaff like shit and when one of my party politely suggested you calm down, you got really aggressive and threatening.”

5. James Corden has been accused of ditching his friend and collaborator, Matthew Horne.

Those who knew of Corden before his US talk show rarely saw him without best friend and “Gavin & Stacy” costar Matthew Horne, with whom he also created a sketch comedy show.

However, when the duo’s career flopped in the UK, Corden seemed quick to part with his friend and take opportunities in the US.

Rumors of a feud between the circulated when Horne refused to appear in a Piers Morgan special about Corden’s life.

When Corden heard that Horne had declined he told Morgan, "I didn't know that, but I can understand why.”

“Because it's a hard time to talk about. When you know what's coming, when you know that it doesn't end in the way that it could have done, I can understand why he wouldn't."

However, Horne later revealed that the two were on good terms and even worked together on a “Gavin & Stacey” Christmas special in 2019.

6. James Corden is impossible to escape.

Most of the annoyance towards Corden seems to be that he’s everywhere.

Even if you don’t watch his talk show, you’re bound to see him crop up in other hosting gigs, terrible movies such as “Cats,” advertisements, and more.

But to be fair, would you turn down all of these lucrative opportunities if they were offered to you?

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.