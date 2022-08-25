Barbie Ferreira Confirms She’s Leaving ‘Euphoria’ After Allegedly Walking Off Set Over Argument With Sam Levinson

Barbie Ferreira has officially announced that she is leaving "Euphoria" after widespread reports of a feud with the show's creator, Sam Levinson.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," Ferreira, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story alongside "fan art" of her character made by her costar Hunter Schafer.

Barbie Ferreira announces that she will not return for ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 pic.twitter.com/GKqBp5BYyP — UPROXX (@UPROXX) August 24, 2022

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like i did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and i hope you guys could feel it. Love you katherine hernandez."

The HBO hit show has been praised for accelerating the careers of stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordia, Alexa Demie and Ferreira but it appears it hasn't been smooth sailing for the actors behind the scenes.

Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson reportedly had drama behind-the-scenes of 'Euphoria.'

Ferreira and Levinson, the show's director and writer, allegedly got into a heated argument due to Ferreira not agreeing with the direction her character was taking last season.

Now, rumors are brewing that the working relationship between the pair has become unbearable for Ferreira.

A source told gossip site DeuxMoi that Ferreira wasn't "vibing" with Levinson.

"New season of Euphoria is going to be real DARK," the source shared. "So much so that some actors, especially Barbie Ferreira, were not vibing with the director's vision."

The source added that the rift between Levinson and Ferreira has also subsequently harmed her character's presence in the new season.

Euphoria tea on deuxmoi

Not to root for Barbie Ferreira but yeah.... director did her dirty. Those viking/influencers scenes were ridiculous pic.twitter.com/nCWJKZYuk6 — (@sakaiiibackup) January 19, 2022

Barbie Ferreira allegedly walked off the 'Euphoria' set due to tensions with Sam Levinson.

The DeuxMoi source claimed, "Barbie got into it with him on set and left one day. He then cut a lot of her lines."

The alleged argument and aftermath are the reasons why Ferreira didn't appear in the trailer, and why she wasn't at the 'Euphoria' premiere with her other cast members.

Storm Reid, who plays Gia, Rue's little sister, was also absent from the premiere, most likely because of concerns relating to the rising COVID-19 cases.

Despite Ferreira not attending the premiere, the 25-year-old actress has still been promoting the new season on her social media.

Kat's storyline in season two of 'Euphoria' has disappointed fans.

In season one of 'Euphoria,' Ferreira's character was praised for not being the fat character whose storyline revolves around her being insecure because she's fat, or hating her body because she's fat.

Kat Fernadez was given a rich storyline that defied the stereotypical "fat bestfriend" trope, and instead became one of the most interesting, crafty, and self-driven characters on the show.

why is euphoria high school season 2 already 3 eps in and kat hasn’t had an episode about her yet… smh… pic.twitter.com/iqg1dtBaJa — villain era nurie (@nuriepop) January 24, 2022

In a February 2022 interview, Ferreira addressed her role in season two for the first time after her season one sexual awakening plot was sidelined.

“Kat’s journey this season is a little more internal and a little mysterious to the audience. She is secretly going through a lot of existential crises," Ferreira told The Cut.

"She loses her marbles a little bit — just like everyone else in this season. The theme is everyone’s gone a little crazy.”

Barbie Ferreira later addressed rumors of a feud with Sam Levinson.

“I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things,” she told Insider in March 2022.

“I really think that the fans are really passionate, and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people,” she said. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s okay because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”

Sam Levinson is also rumored to have tensions with Algee Smith.

Ferreira isn't the only person on the show who allegedly butt heads with Levinson.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Algee Smith, who plays Chris McKay, opened up about how he and Levinson never discussed his character's storyline. Smith's character was dropped from the show seemingly without explanation after his character only appeared briefly in the first episode.

“I’m not even really sure, to be honest with you,” Smith said. “I think that’s a question we have to ask our creator [Sam Levinson], where he sees it going. We haven’t even gotten that far in the conversation, him and myself, on this, actually.”

Smith's absence left fans feeling a bit frustrated considering the character still has room for more in-depth development and is also one of the very few Black characters on the show.

Smith still hopes that there will be room for his character in the third season.

