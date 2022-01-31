Why ‘Euphoria’ Stars Hunter Schafer & Jacob Elordi Allegedly Refused To Film Scenes Together In Season 2

While things the drama is heating up on-screen for HBO's hit series "Euphoria," it seems the same can be said for the drama off-screen.

Another new episode of "Euphoria" premiered last night, and as usual, eagle-eyed fans took to social media with their predictions and theories for upcoming episodes.

There are many storylines in season two that haven't been addressed yet, including the complicated relationship between Nate and Jules that was first introduced in season one.

Fans were quick to speculate that viewers might never get a resolution between Nate and Jules because allegedly Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer refused to film scenes together for season two.

Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer allegedly have drama and don't get along.

It is speculated that the two, who had a close friendship during the filming of "Euphoria" season one, had a falling out and did not want to film together in season two.

Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer unfollowed each other on social media.

According to a Reddit post, a fan shared their theory that Schafer and Elordi might not like each other anymore.

The two actors would often shower each other with praise on social media, liking and commenting on each other's posts, and even going to events together.

"Jacob [would] talk about how his favorite person in the cast was Hunter and that they would talk four hours on set and hold each other," the Reddit user wrote.

"Jacob even made [two] posts on IG ([they were] deleted by mid October suddenly lol)."

"[One] picture where he was holding Hunter’s hand and looking at each other, and another post where they were filming the RAVE scene from episode 7 and they were looking at each other and even Hunter commented on the post hearts and flower emojis."

However, all of their interactions stopped in October 2019, which had been right around the time Zendaya and Elordi were photographed on several occasions, sparking rumors that the two were dating.

According to the Reddit post, it was around that same time that Schafer and Elordi stopped liking each other's Instagram posts, sparking fan theories that something must have happened between the actors spurring tension on the set of "Euphoria."

Schafer eventually unfollowed Elordi on Instagram sometime in 2021, further fueling rumors that the two were not on good terms anymore.

hunter schafer unfollowed jacob elordi on ig, this mf definitely did some shit pic.twitter.com/dqtcA2lQIS — just an old school gemini (@scorpiomoonbb) August 2, 2021

Sources claim Sam Levinson altered the script so Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi would not have to film together.

Allegedly, since Elordi and Schafer don't get along anymore, Sam Levinson, the director and writer of "Euphoria," rewrote and substituted Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, into a storyline that was originally supposed to feature Jules and Nate.

This has left many fans unhappy considering Levinson had introduced a complex relationship between Nate and Jules that many were hoping would be expanded on and explained in the new season.

saw a tik tok that said the reason they have cassie going crazy over nate is because jacob elordi has beef with z and hunter. and the storyline was originally supposed to be nate and jules, not nate and cassie. hunter isn't comfortable w jacob and they had to rewrite the season. — 1111 !!!! 1111 !!!! (@onlyn1ara) January 25, 2022

However, in the beginning of Schafer and Dominic Fike sparking dating rumors, celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted that Dominic and Schafer were "kissing" and "dancing" in a restaurant alongisde their co-stars Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi.

Equally, Elordi and Schafer were seen interacting at the season two premiere, so it's possible the rumors are just rumors.

Sam Levinson has been heavily criticized for sidelining characters.

The backlash towards the lack of Jules/Nate storyline comes after fans have already criticized the show's creator for not following up on other season one plots.

Many shared their frustration that Kat Hernadez, who is played by Barbie Ferreira, and Chris McKay, who is played by Algee Smith, are seemingly not getting as much screentime as they had in the first season.

Ferreira and Levinson reportedly got into disagreements during the filming for season two, prompting Levinson to write Ferreira's character out of many episodes, while Smith revealed that he hadn't spoken to Levinson about the role his character will play in the upcoming season.

