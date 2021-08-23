Kanye West Is Wearing His Wedding Ring Again After Lunch Date With Kim Kardashian — Clues They’re Back On

Fans are speculating that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting back together in spite of their ongoing divorce.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February after his public battle with mental health issues and his unsuccessful presidential bid.

However, as West prepares to release his upcoming album “DONDA,” the former couple have been spending more and more time together.

And, based on recent events, there seems to be clues that a reconciliation is on the cards for Kimye.

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West back together?

From dates to public displays of support, here are the clues that Kim and Kanye are back together.

Kim and Kanye were spotted on a possible date.

West and Kardashian were photographed grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Thursday, Aug 19.

Kanye and Kim out to lunch in Malibu yesterday (8.19.21) pic.twitter.com/eJqEJkXZnp — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) August 20, 2021

The pair were without any of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — meaning it’s possible they were wanting some alone time.

Kim has been listening to Kanye’s unreleased album ‘DONDA.’

One day after West and Kardashian were spotted having lunch together, the reality star showed some love to West’s upcoming album.

Posting from her car, Kardashian appeared to be listening to the album. Things must be quite amicable between the two for West to be giving his ex access to his music before his fans!

News *



Kim listening to Donda in her car. Ready for Friday pic.twitter.com/7ENd7jWcL1 — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) August 21, 2021

Kardashian has also attended both of West’s listening events for the album, even wearing outfits that matched her ex.

Kanye reportedly split from Irina Shayk.

West and Kardashian’s lunch date also coincided with reports that the rapper reportedly cut ties with model Irina Shayk after a brief relationship.

Shayk and West were first rumored to be dating in May and were spotted together in June but appear to have called it quits.

Could West be making himself available to pursue Kardashian once more?

Kanye appears to be wearing his wedding ring again.

West may be holding out hope that the couple will reconcile by refusing to take his wedding ring off.

In a recent Instagram post, the rapper was wearing a shiny gold band on his ring finger. He was also spotted wearing the ring at his first “DONDA” listening party last month.

Kanye West still wearing his wedding ring after breaking up with Kim few few months ago. pic.twitter.com/sGO1qVBaAp — Mr fighis (@Mr_Fighis) July 23, 2021

He had previously been photographed wearing the band in April, even after Kardashian had filed for divorce.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Kanye rapped that Kim is ‘still in love’ with him.

At his second “DONDA” listening party, West appeared to reference Kardashian and claimed she hadn’t fully moved on from their relationship.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West rapped while Kardashian watched from the crowd.

He also debuted new lyrics to a song called “Love Unconditionally.”

"I'm losing all my family / Darling, come back to me," the lyrics read. Previously the lyrics had been, “Darling, how could you leave?”

Sources say Kimye have a ‘friendly relationship.’

A source told reporters that Kardashian and West are working on building a relationship but are keeping things platonic.

“Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," the source says.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out,” the source added.

Considering the couple originally began their relationship as friends, we’re hopeful that — if it’s meant to be — their friendship could blossom into something more once again!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.