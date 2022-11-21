Andrew Garfield & Phoebe Dynevor Fuel Dating Rumors After The Two Are Spotted Partying Together

Hollywood might have a new couple! Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are allegedly dating.

Garfield, 39, and Dynevor, 27, have recently sparked dating rumors after the two of them were seen at an event together.

News of their rumored romance came after a blind submission was posted by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, claiming to have seen Garfield and Dynevor looking too cozy to just be considered friends.

Are Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor dating?

Garfield and Dynevor were allegedly seen hanging out multiple times, adding to speculation that they are a couple. Despite the rumors, neither Garfield nor Dynevor have confirmed anything.

Dynevor and Garfield were seen getting close at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards.

Photographs inside the event show the two sitting opposite one another and deep in conversation.

I cant keep calm. Baby boo #PhoebeDynevor on the high table smiling, in conservation with Andrew Garfield opposite her.. And that will be Anna Wintour .



My mind is just bloody messed up..In a good way



/ Dustin Lance Black on IG pic.twitter.com/ofspjjNHco — Pheebs - Aunt to baby Augie (@WeStanAlways) November 18, 2022

According to the blind submission shared with Deux Moi, an anonymous source claimed that Garfield and Dynevor connected at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards in London on November 16.

After the event, the two were seen embracing at the after-party held at London's Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel, and reportedly even left together at the end of the night.

"Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor left the GQ after-party together," the blind submission read. "His hand was around her waist."

A source claimed that Garfield and Dynevor have been "inseparable" since partying together.

According to The Sun, a source alleged that the two "are acting like a proper couple."

"Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," the source claimed. "They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.

"But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Deux Moi also reported in a similar blind submission that an anonymous witness claimed to have seen Dynevor and Garfield together "at The Tower Bar" in Los Angeles on November 5.

Before the 'Bridgerton" actress was rumored to be dating Garfield, she had previously been in a relationship with Pete Davidson.

Davidson and Dynevor were first linked in March 2021, when the comedian was spotted in Manchester, England, where the actress resides.

Here before Lady Whistledown. Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their relationship official at Wimbledon. (: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/m3XbwbNGJ8 — E! News (@enews) July 3, 2021

In late April 2021, the couple made their first appearance as a couple while photographed walking around the Manchester area.

The two were even spotted at Wimbledon in July 2021, but by August 2021, Davidson and Dynevor's relationship had fizzled out.

The 'Bridgerton' actress also sparked dating rumors with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son, Jaden Smith, in November 2021 after the two were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu together.

As for Garfield, the 'Spider-Man' actor was previously linked to model and singer Alyssa Miller.

The two made their first public appearance together in February 2022 while attending the 28th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards.

In April 2022, the couple was rumored to have broken up, though Miller quickly shut down the speculation, posting a photo of herself and Garfield on Instagram.

cant even blame alyssa miller bc this is exactly what i would post if andrew garfield was my bf too i’d want everybody else to be weeping pic.twitter.com/gT2JJVjaeg — t (@ULTRAGLOSS) April 5, 2022

Miller captioned the photo: "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG [Andrew Garfield]."

