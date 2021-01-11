Are Rege-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Dating? 'Bridgerton' Stars Respond To Dating Rumors

Are Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor dating?

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor play the leading couple in Bridgerton but are the pair dating off-screen?

Don’t get your hopes up, it looks like the only time we’ll see these two romantically involved with one another is when they’re in character as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset, and Daphne Bridgerton.

Rege-Jean Page, who plays the Duke was quick to shut down rumors that he is dating Phoebe Dynevor.

Many Bridgerton fans were beginning to speculate that the chemistry between Page and Dynevor was too good to be just acting — but it turns out that these two are just really, really good at their jobs.

The 31-year-old actor told an interviewer, "I think everything you need to know is on camera," in response to a question about a possible off-screen romance.

Page went on to clarify that the Bridgerton scripts had allowed the co-stars to forge a believable romance even though their off-screen relationship is strictly professional.

"That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."

Luckily these two are able to joke about these dating rumors.

When Phoebe joined the interview by video call from another location, Rege joked that the pair were secretly in the same place, “playing footsie”.

Bridgerton, a Regency-era period drama based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, has been a huge hit on Netflix.

It follows the lives and romantic pursuits of families in British high society as told by gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews.

The competitive world of Regency London has captivated audiences on both sides of the pond.

After debuting on December 25, it quickly became one of the most-viewed original series on Netflix.

Known for its racy scenes and stunning scenery, fans are already eagerly anticipating a second season and while no details have been confirmed, it’s likely we’ll get a few more seasons out of the 9 part book series.

The series was produced by Shona Rhimes’ production company Shondaland which Dynevor said was one of the reasons she was drawn to the role.

"I knew that the women were gonna have real agency," she said. "They were not gonna be, you know, timid women ... so that was the thing that really excited me."

Shonda Rhimes is best-known for producing Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal which never fail to have strong female characters. Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor have stolen hearts in their portrayals of the brooding Duke and the loveable Daphne so it’s no surprise that many were hoping the pair were a real-life couple.

And though that seems off the cards for now, at least we still have the Duke and Daphne to live vicariously through!

