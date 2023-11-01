11 Times Angelina Jolie’s Nannies & Staff Revealed What It’s Like To Work For Her

Angelina Jolie is regarded as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such as "Maleficent," "Mr. And Mrs. Smith," and "Girl, Interrupted." Despite being a world-renowned actress, Jolie also does humanitarian work, all while raising her six children after separating from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

Of course, while she splits her time amongst her many different endeavors, Jolie maintains a team of people behind her to make sure things run smoothly while she's busy, but what is it like working for such a mega-celebrity?

Here are 10 times Angelina Jolie's staff revealed what it's like to work for her.

1. Angelina Jolie's household is reportedly "chaotic."

According to a 2011 InTouch report, via Hollywood Life, a former nanny claimed that Jolie's children are constantly swearing.

"The Jolie-Pitt home is more chaotic than anyone could imagine — a place rife with fighting, four-letter words, and sibling squabbles and injuries," the report claimed. “[Maddox] has dropped a few F-bombs," while Zahara has been known to use "merde" in french, while always watching R-rated films, consuming nothing but junk food, and, in Maddox‘s case, drinking wine and driving the car around their property on certain occasions.

2. A former bodyguard has claimed staff takes care of Jolie's kids.

In a 2016 interview with The Sun, a former bodyguard who worked for Jolie and Pitt, Mark Billingham, spoke about how he spent a lot of time with their six children. Billingham, who worked for the family for 17 months, revealed that he spent a lot of time in the couple's home, with only six weeks of vacation in that time — which left him exhausted before he even got back to his own family.

"I fathered them, basically," he told the publication, adding that he barely had time to see his own children. “I never had a private life. I was exhausted. I lost direction in my own family life," he said. "In 17 months I was only home for six weeks. It was just too full-on."

3. Some staff say they weren't given many days off.

In 2011, Jolie and Pitt were sued by their former security, who worked at their Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France, according to The Independent. Ana Charlotiaux filed an unfair dismissal case after she was fired for taking too many sick days.

Her lawyer, Emmanuel Ludot said, "She is not asking for much — just fair compensation for wrongful dismissal," adding that his client had taken around four-and-half months off over two years because of illness.

4. Angelina Jolie allegedly shared personal details about her life with the staff.

Jolie's former nanny when she was a child, Krisann Morel, spoke to Daily Mail, claiming the actress was mostly raised by her nannies.

"There were so many helpers that she often had one nanny put her in bed at night and another one to wake her up in the morning," Morel told the publication about Jolie.

She also claimed that Jolie shared the reason she was also around nannies was that her mother wasn't able to be around her because Jolie looked so much like her father, who had cheated on Jolie's mother when she was a baby, eventually leaving the family for good.

5. Angelina Jolie reportedly rarely argued with Brad Pitt in front of their children or the staff.

In an interview with The Sun, one staff member revealed that Jolie always made sure that any arguments were not had in front of her children, or the staff.

"They don’t do it in front of the kids, they certainly wouldn’t do it in front of the staff," they said. "Their issues are behind closed doors. But it takes two.”

6. Angelina was allegedly relatively easygoing when it came to her children's education.

One of Jolie's nannies for her children spoke to Star magazine in 2015 about the actress's lenience when it comes to what her children learn in school.

"She lets the kids learn what they want and ignore the stuff that doesn't interest them ... And they don't take tests or do homework," they told the publication.

But that doesn't mean Jolie doesn't value education at all. In fact, it may be just the opposite, as one source told Closer Magazine, via the New Zealand Herald.

"There are four main tutors and Angelina sometimes hires temporary tutors too — all experts in a certain field. She wants the children to learn from the best," the source explained. "To help further educate the children, Angelina insists all the nannies speak at least one different language, including French, Spanish and Cambodian, which reflects Maddox's heritage."

7. Angelina is reportedly an unconventional parent.

Another nanny who spoke to Star magazine claimed that Jolie and Pitt were both "unconventional parents."

“It’s like they’re living in a hippie commune most of the time because Angie doesn’t believe in rules," they said. "She thinks it’s important for the children to have freedom of expression, but that doesn’t always work well."

"She thinks it's important for their children to have freedom of expression, but that doesn't always work out well," they continued.

It appears that Jolie is aware of her non-traditional parenting style, though, and embraces it.

"I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," Jolie told PEOPLE in 2021. "I'm not a perfect parent by any means," she added, saying, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?' "

8. Their security team allegedly monitors their children's internet use.

According to another nanny who spoke to Star magazine, Jolie's children are allowed free reign of the internet, but there are people who monitor what they are looking up.

"The kids are allowed to browse the Net as much as they like," the nanny revealed. "The older ones use social media, though their security team monitors it for their own safety."

They also added that Jolie's children have seen their parents' R-rated movies, "like 'Fight Club', 'Inglorious Bastards', and 'Mr. And Mrs. Smith'."

9. The nannies are reportedly required to work while the family is on vacation.

One of the former nannies who spoke to Star magazine shared that while they are allowed to go with Jolie and the children when they vacation, they are still required to work. The nannies must supervise the children and tend to their needs while on vacation, though it is apparently a bit of a hassle considering the children are always "running riot."

This is a pretty standard practice for celebrity nannies, as Khloe Kardashian's nanny Andreza Cooper has explained.

10. Some staff members report being suddenly let go.

According to Insider, when Jolie first began her legal battle with ex-husband Pitt, the "Eternals" actress hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who had worked with other Hollywood stars such as Kim Kardashian, Stevie Wonder, and Johnny Depp. Jolie reportedly suddenly fired Wasser, however, and replaced her with Samantha Bley Dejean, who Jolie believed had a better skillset when it came to protecting her children.

"Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley Dejean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children," Mindy Nyby, a spokesperson for Jolie, told People, via Insider. "Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks."

11. Jolie is known for rewarding her staff.

Apparently, Jolie's humanitarian work extends inside the home as well. A source told the New Zealand Herald that Jolie is aware of the hard work and long hours her staff puts in, and tries to reward them whenever she can.

"They try hard to be good to the staff as they work long hours," the source said. "Brad always buys them huge magnums of champagne for their birthdays and Angelina gets the kids to make them cards."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.