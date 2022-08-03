Why Brad Pitt Allegedly Hasn’t Spoken To His Older Children In Years

Recently, fans have wondered about the status of Brad Pitt's relationship with his six children, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, Vivienne, 14, Maddox, 20, Knox, 15, and Pax, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with People on the red carpet for Pitt's new movie "Bullet Train," the actor was asked about how he felt after news broke that his eldest daughter committed to Spelman College.

"Yeah, that's beautiful," Pitt answered, appearing to look choked up. "Just, really beautiful."

However, fans in the comments of the video pointed out that from Pitt's reaction, it looked as if he had just found out from the interview question.

"He didn’t even know she was going there. He looked confused," one user wrote. Another user added, "That isn’t a look of confusion, it’s a look of regret that he couldn’t be there with her & Angelina at the orientation."

Does Brad Pitt see his kids?

Pitt is rumored to have a strained relationship with several of his children. However, the private father has never spoken publicly about his family dynamics post-divorce.

After Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and the pair were declared legally single three years later, the custody battle between the former couple seemed to stretch on much longer.

In a 2020 interview, Jolie told Vogue that the divorce was for "the well-being of my family.”

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were eventually awarded joint custody.

In 2021, after Pitt was initially denied joint custody of his children, a judge ruled in favor of the actor, a decision that Jolie was reportedly unhappy about.

Jolie had previously advocated to get full custody of their children who were still minors.

Despite the ruling, Pitt's relationship with his children appears to still be fraught, especially with his older children.

Brad Pitt allegedly does not speak to his older sons.

A source told US Weekly that Pitt doesn't have a relationship with his eldest son, Maddox, adding that Pitt also doesn't speak to his other son, Pax.

Pitt and Maddox have had a strained relationship since an alleged altercation during a private jet flight to Los Angeles in 2016. Pitt was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Maddox even testified against his father during the custody battle between his parents.

"Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute, and it wasn't very flattering towards Brad," a source revealed in 2021.

Even though Pitt's relationship with his eldest children is rocky, he still sees his younger children.

According to US Weekly, via Ok! magazine, Pitt reportedly "doesn't want to be photographed. So the kids meet him nearby, where they won't be seen by people."

A source told People, "Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.