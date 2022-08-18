Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Former Bodyguard Reveals Why He Couldn't Handle Working For The Couple

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bodyguard says working for the former couple was his hardest job ever and pushed him to quit after just 18 months.

The couple, who separated in 2016, after currently embroiled in controversy surrounding allegations that Pitt was verbally and physically abusive to Jolie and at least one of their six children during a 2016 incident on a private jet.

Jolie is currently pursuing a lawsuit against the FBI, demanding to know the details of their concluded investigation against Pitt.

The couple's former security guard's account of working with the couple gives further insight into the lives of the Jolie-Pitts behind closed doors.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's bodyguard revealed why he quit in 2016.

Speaking to The Sun, Mark 'Billy' Billingham says he became an unofficial father to the couple's six children.

Billingham served with the British Special Air Service (SAS) for 27 years which was perfect training for protecting Pitt, Jolie and their children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

"I was Brad and Angelina's head of security. The military set me up perfectly for what I did with them."

"Angie and Brad are very worried about who goes near their children. It was clear from the start we had great chemistry and they trusted me with the kids," Billingham recalls.

Certain people could only look at their children from a distance but couldn't physically touch them. Billingham would take them swimming and basically became a second father to them.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had a scary stalker situation during his time working for them.

"Angie was filming in a crowd and everyone's got smiles on their faces except for one guy. He looked angry." he explained, "A few days later we were coming off set and this guy came running down the roads with photos to be signed."

Jolie wanted to get out of the vehicle, but Billingham denied her.

“I went and got the photos and took them to her. She was like, ‘Wow, these are personal photos.'"

"He'd been following Angie all over the States. To me, it was a John Lennon classic. Whenever she was on her own in pictures, he was smiling; then whenever she was with Brad, he had this angry look on his face."

The security guard was also tasked with keeping the Jolie-Pitt children's image intact.

“It’s not so much about the physical side, but more about the social side," he explains.

“I had to make sure their image was protected, that they were dressed properly and not doing silly things that could be caught on camera.”

He was also surprised that the actors seemed to lack very basic social skills, and he says what surprised him most was "their low level of common sense."

“I found it crazy when they would ask me questions like, ‘How do I go down to that bar?’ and ‘What do I need to do to get there?’"

“They’re not stupid, but because of the world they live in they just haven’t done something like that for so long. I found that weird," he explained.

While Billingham said the job was enjoyable, he felt more away from his own children and said this was the reason he had to quit.

"I never had a private life. I was exhausted. I lost direction in my own family life."

