3 Important Things Matthew McConaughey Bans His Kids From Doing In His Home

As a father of three, Matthew McConaughey knows a thing or two about raising kids. The actor balances a hectic work life with raising the three children he shares with his wife, Camila Alves — Levi, Vida, and Livingston. And to keep things positive and uplifting in their home, the couple has implemented three key rules.

In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, McConaughey opened up about his family life and children. Just like all parents, the "Interstellar" actor also has some rules he expects his kids to follow at home.

“We do not allow lying in the house. You cannot say the word[s] ‘I can’t’, and you can’t use the word ‘hate’,” McConaughey explained.

He is quite strict with those parenting rules as he mentioned that his kids would be in a lot of trouble if they did any of that at home.

McConaughey implemented his father's parenting rules on his kids.

McConaughey also talked about his relationship with his father growing up and how that influenced the rules he has for his kids. He recounted a story from his childhood when his dad confronted him after he stole pizza. His father had asked him whether he stole the pizza and wanted him to tell the truth. In the moment, McConaughey lied, however, years later he realized that he had been wrong.

McConaughey wants to raise his kids to be respectful.

McConaughey mentioned that he and his wife want to do their best to raise respectful and humble kids. He said, “My hope is that [my children] become autonomous, conscientious, competent young people in their life.”

As he is a celebrity, he realizes that his kids would have some privileges compared to other kids. However, he mentioned that he doesn’t want his kids to take anything for granted.

“We don’t want our children, nor do we allow ourselves, to go, ‘Oh, well that’s where my value lies — in the amount of money I have in my bank account or the fact that I’m famous,’” he said.

McConaughey also wants his kids to be proud of his accomplishments.

While McConaughey wants to raise respectful and humble kids, he also wants them to feel proud of who they are. Being a celebrity's kid comes with its challenges as people often view them in the shadow of their parents. As a result, McConaughey keeps telling his kids to be proud of who they are and who their parents are.

“If a kid at school ever tells you, ‘Oh, I bet you live in a big house because your dad’s famous,’ don't bow your head,” McConaughey said. “Look up, and go, ‘Yeah, we do actually live in a nice house. My dad works really hard to be as good as he can at his job,’ which I do.”

McConaughey wants his kids to adjust to celebrity life and deal with their problems from a young age. He uses this approach towards his kids as he wants to teach them to understand the value of everything.

However, these parenting rules can be applied to all kids.

