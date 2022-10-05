Brad Pitt Worked With Harvey Weinstein Even After Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Warned Him About His Abuse

In the wake of Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations against Brad Pitt, the actor's previous relationship with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is being called into question.

Amid Jolie's allegations against Pitt, accusing him of exhibiting abusive behavior towards her and their children, many are remembering Pitt's decision to work with Weinstein on two separate occasions during his career.

Brad Pitt worked with Harvey Weinstein after hearing about his abuse from Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Two of the actor's former partners reportedly told him about their own encounters with the now-imprisoned sex offender, yet Pitt continued to star in Weinstein-produced films.

Paltrow first spoke about her disturbing encounter with Weinstein during an interview with The New York Times in October 2017.

Gwyneth Paltrow claimed Brad Pitt once defended her against Harvey Weinstein.

The "Iron Man" actress accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her when she was 22 years old.

At the time, Weinstein had hired Paltrow to play the lead in his Jane Austen adaptation of "Emma."

He invited Paltrow to his hotel room in Beverly Hills for a "work meeting," where Weinstein proceeded to place his hands on Paltrow and suggested they head to the bedroom for a massage.

The altercation between Weinstein and Paltrow happened while the actress was dating Pitt, whom she later told about the entire ordeal.

In May 2018, Paltrow told Howard Stern that after telling Pitt about Weinstein's inappropriate behavior, the "Fight Club" actor confronted Weinstein and told him, "If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.”

Pitt also spoke about his confrontation with Weinstein during an interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour.

“At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground and that’s how we confronted things,” Pitt said.

“I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further because Paltrow was going to do two [more] films [with Weinstein]."

"I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women’s dynamics is being recalibrated, recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that’s an important story to tell.”

However, Pitt continued to work with Weinstein on two separate occasions after his initial confrontation.

He also didn't extend that same reverence when later on, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, had her own encounter with the Hollywood producer.

Angelina Jolie claimed she 'fought' with Brad Pitt over his work with Harvey Weinstein.

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Jolie revealed that she and Pitt "fought" over her own interaction with the producer.

Jolie claimed that, while working with Weinstein on his film "Playing by The Heart" in 1998, he made unwanted advances to her in a hotel room.

The "Maleficent" actress told the publication that she and Pitt argued after he starred in Quentin Tarantino's 2009 film "Inglorious Bastards," which was co-produced by the Weinstein Company.

She also said that Pitt approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film "Killing Them Softy," which was also distributed through the Company.

"I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because [Weinstein] was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did," Jolie said.

"We fought about it. Of course, it hurt."

