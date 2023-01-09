TikTok 'It Girl' Alix Earle's Stepmom Is Ashley Dupré — The Woman At The Center Of Governor Spitzer's Scandal

While past TikTok "it girls" included Addison Rae, Charli, and Dixie D'Amelio, the baton has now been passed to rising star Alix Earle.

Alix, 22, has become TikTok's resident "it girl," though the reasoning is a bit hazy, with over 3.5 million followers on the video-sharing app.

Among college-aged users on the app, Alix, a student at the University of Miami, achieved quick fame for her "relatable content" with her makeup tutorials and chats about living it up in college.

The consensus is all the same: many people view Alix as their internet "best friend."

Since Alix's breakthrough fame on TikTok, her family life has come into question,

Who are Alix Earle's parents?

Alix is a New Jersey native and the daughter of Thomas and Alisa Earle.

Her parents, more specifically her stepmom, have also made headlines over the years before Earle achieved her own notoriety.

Alix Earle's dad, Thomas 'TJ' Earle, is the CEO of the family's business.

Alix's father, Thomas or TJ, is the CEO of Earle, the family's 54-year-old New Jersey-based road construction and paving company.

On the company's official website, they require each piece of construction equipment to display the American flag — a tradition that started after the September 11 attacks.

The family also operates a foundation with a primary focus on fighting opioid addiction.

According to Alix's LinkedIn, the 22-year-old influencer has assisted with the company's social media posts and newsletter as a marketing intern.

Alix Earle's mom, Alisa Earle, is a stay-at-home mom.

According to Alisa's LinkedIn, she is "committed to being a good role model for her daughters" — Alix and her sister, Ashtin. Alisa occasionally appears alongside her daughter on TikTok.

Alisa and Thomas met while both attending Lynn University in Florida but their marriage came to an end in 2008 when allegations about his affair became public.

Fans of Alix have slowly unearthed the fact that her stepmom, with whom her father allegedly cheated, has her own claim to fame.

Alix Earle's stepmom is Ashley Dupré, a former call girl.

Ashley Dupré, 37, was at the center of the downfall of former Governor Eliot Spitzer.

According to ABC News, in 2008, Dupré, then 23, was found by the media under the alias "Kristen" at the Emperor's Club V.I.P., which was a high-end escort service.

The service reportedly arranged a rendezvous between her and former Governor of New York, Eliot Spitzer, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Due to the high media scrutiny after the story broke and Spitzer's link to a prostitution ring being led out of the escort agency, Spitzer eventually resigned from office.

The scandal ended Spitzer's political career, and later led to his divorce from his wife, Silda.

In an interview with Diana Sawyer, per ABC News, Dupré admitted that she didn't feel responsible for Spitzer's demise.

"If it wasn't me, it would have been someone else," she said. "I was doing my job. I don't feel that I brought him down."

Dupré eventually married Thomas Earle in 2013.

Dupré and Alix's father, Thomas, eloped in Paris in a 2013 private ceremony on the top floor of the posh George V Hotel overlooking the Eiffel Tower, according to The Post.

However, in 2008, reports surfaced online that Thomas had cheated on her then-wife, Alisa, Earle's mother, with Dupré.

The couple shares three children, Izabel, 10, Penelope, 8, and Thomas James II, 5, who are often featured on Earle's TikTok.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.