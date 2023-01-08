James Corden Praised For Ignoring A Mom With A Crying Baby On A Flight — Turns Out It Was Allegedly His Wife

James Corden is known for his bubbly personality hosting The Late Late Show, but it seems his on-screen persona hides the truth of who he really is.

Recent accounts of Corden acting entitled in public, specifically to waitstaff at the New York restaurant Balthazar, has reminded some people of his past accounts of poor behavior.

His recent explosion towards his servers at Balthazar led the owner of the restaurant to call Corden “an abusive… tiny cretin of a man” and ban the TV personality from the establishment.

In light of that incident, other accounts of Corden behaving badly have been re-circulating.

James Corden was accused of ignoring his wife and baby on during a long airplane flight.

In 2017, a story surfaced in a popular celebrity gossip newsletter, PopB-tch, detailing a passenger's alleged witness testimony after a flight with Corden.

According to the story, Corden was seated in business class during a flight from New York to London.

About half an hour into the flight, other passengers noted that a woman with a crying baby was brought into business class by a flight attendant.

Corden’s fellow business-class cabin mates “looked on in mild horror” as the flight attendant sat the woman and her fussy baby in an empty seat beside Corden.

While other passengers expected a “celebrity hissy fit” from Corden, they were surprised to witness that the late-night host “simply put on a pair of noise-canceling headphones, pulled an eye mask over his eyes, and turned away from her to sleep.”

James Corden being called out is actually hilarious. I feel like I have to remind people of the airplane story. So not only is he a prick to complete strangers but also is own wife Props to Keith McNally for standing up for his staff! pic.twitter.com/uMpstlrf61 — Dee (@Dee73275311) October 17, 2022

What appeared to be decent behavior from the celebrity turned out to be incredibly rude.

After the plane landed, the woman struggled to open the overhead bin while holding her baby.

Even more surprising was the fact that she turned to Corden and claimed, “for f–k’s sake, can you at least hold the baby while I get the bags down?”

The interaction between Corden and the woman led passengers to believe that the woman Corden allegedly ignored was his own harried wife and their baby.

James Corden says he's seeking therapy to improve his behavior.

While he has never addressed the alleged airplane incident, Corden responded to accounts that he acts like a jerk by owning up to his entitlement in an interview with the New Yorker in 2020.

“I started to behave like a brat that I just don’t think I am,” the star claimed.

“It’s so intoxicating, that first flush of fame, and I think it’s even more intoxicating if you’re not bred for it.”

He went on to say that he even started therapy to deal with his behavior after family and friends noted he was acting poorly to those around him.

He claimed that the first step to rehabilitating himself was to learn to spend more time with his family, including his TV producer wife Julia Carey, and their three children.

Corden stated that his family was the reason behind his decision to step down from hosting The Late Late Show in 2023, saying that he told his wife that working in Hollywood “cannot be at the expense of our children, our family… that is really all it comes down to.”

