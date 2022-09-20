Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Once Had Love Triangles With Two Other Victoria’s Secret Models

Amid reports that Adam Levine allegedly had an affair with an Instagram model, the Maroon 5 frontman's relationship with his wife is facing new scrutiny.

However, Levine is, unfortunately, no stranger to controversy surrounding his marriage.

Before marrying Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014, Levine was involved in a bit of a love triangle with Prinsloo and models, Anne Vyalitsyna and Nina Agdal.

Adam Levine began dating Behati Prinsloo very quickly after his breakup with Anne Ayalitsyna.

Back in 2012, right before Levine started dating Prinsloo, the 'Moves Like Jagger' singer had been dating the model's close friend and fellow VS model, Anne Vyalitsyna.

The two first met in 2010 while at a Sports Illustrated issue release party, where Maroon 5 had performed.

Vyalitsyna and Levine dated for two years before she broke up with him in April 2012 by announcing it to the world in a public statement and didn't let Levine know beforehand.

According to US Weekly, a source close to Levine claimed that the singer had been at home in Los Angeles when Vyalitsyna broke up with him while she was in New York City.

Levine "was blindsided," said the source. "Adam's heartbroken. He wasn't even fully sure they were really broken up."

Another source, who was close to the model, told the publication that she'd ended her relationship with Levine because he hadn't planned on proposing anytime soon.

"As a woman, you get to a point where you want to get married," the source explained. "Adam wasn't ready to take that step."

Two months after his breakup with Vyalitsyna, Levine began dating Prinsloo. A source told US Weekly that "Behati always had a crush on Adam, and she was a little jealous of Anne."

Adam Levine and Nina Agdal then dated while he was on a break with Behati Prinsloo.

Levine and Prinsloo began dating in June 2012, though the couple eventually split in May 2013. Following the split, Levine moved on with Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal.

By June 2013, Agdal and Levine were vacationing in Los Cabos, Mexico, and it was there that the singer realized he was still very much in love with Prinsloo, according to the Daily Mail.

Adam Levine and his girlfriend Nina Agdal this weekend. Los Cabos, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/iPp6y7IJQN — Maroon 5 Uruguay (@Maroon5Uruguay) June 25, 2013

Levine was reportedly "not serious" about his relationship with Agdal, and decided to win back Prinsloo once returning from his vacation, where a month later, Levine and Prinsloo were engaged.

Unfortunately for Agdal, the model had learned about Levine's engagement to Prinsloo via text message, and was left "heartbroken."

"The Nina thing was not that serious and was not going to last. After Adam broke up with Behati, he couldn't stop thinking about her. He knew he really loved her and wanted to be with her," a source told the New York Post, via Daily Mail.

In a 2013 interview with Ocean Drive, via E! News, Agdal spoke about her brief romance with Levine.

"I am 21 years old, and I don't think anyone who is 21 knows what love is about yet," she said. "I think love just happens. It happened to them and I'm happy for them. I am not even worried about anything like that."

Prinsloo and Levine went on to marry in July 2014, with a ceremony of 300 guests, which included Levin's longtime friend Jonah Hill, who officiated the wedding. The couple also shares two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

