Logan Paul Sparks Dating Rumors With Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex After Being Photographed On Date

Logan Paul is rumored to be dating Nina Agdal after the two were spotted on several dinner dates over the past month.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been quiet about his love life but recent images suggest her may be dating the Danish model.

Who is Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s girlfriend?

Agdal is a model from Denmark known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. She has also modeled for Victoria’s Secret and magazines like Vogue.

Agdal, 30, dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2016 to 2017.

In 2014, she appeared on the 50th anniversary cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge, which she regards as the "highlight" of her modeling career.

Now, Agdal works primarily as a fitness influencer promoting a healthy lifestyle on social media. She also has her own fitness coaching app with workout guides and programs.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal were spotted on dates in London and NYC.

In June, the social media star was seen with Agdal at a London restaurant, sitting side by side while enjoying a meal with friends.

The 27-year-old and the model left the venue separately to avoid being photographed together.

The pair were also spotted enjoying drinks at an NYC restaurant a month later.

Photos show the pair laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

Agdal also follows Paul’s mother and several of his close friends on Instagram. The two also follow each other on the social media platform.

Paul confirmed he is dating someone on his podcast

Paul gave a vague but intriguing relationship update on a recent episode of his podcast “Impaulsive.”

When asked by his guest, co-host Mike Majlak’s sister, if he was “dating anybody,” Paul laughed off the question coyly.

Another guest noted, “I heard in the country where she’s from their talking about it.”

Paul did confirm he is dating someone and says he thinks, “I’ve got something good here.”

He added that he didn’t want to share the information with the public yet for fear that it could ruin his budding romance.

“The exploitation of one’s life is a dangerous practice,” Paul stated, in reference to his career “Often it can get in the way of my personal life.”

Paul may also be indicating how his public persona has impacted his relationships in the past.

Paul and Agdal’s relationship will be his first public romance since splitting from girlfriend Josie Canseco last year.

Paul has also been linked to singer Olivia O’Brien and fellow social media personalities Corinna Kopf, Amanda Cerny, Jessica Serfaty and Alissa Violet.

