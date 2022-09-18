Inside Sebastian Stan's Secret Relationships & Why He Keeps His Girlfriends Private

Sebastian Stan has been associated with many famous women throughout his career but he does his best to remain under the radar when it comes to his dating life.

The "Winter Soldier" star is extremely private about his personal life and rarely lets fans get an insight into his romances.

Fans suspect that, aside from wanting some privacy, the actor is also notoriously private in order to avoid the wrath of cancel culture — he was rarely seen with rumored girlfriend Alejandra Onieva after photos surfaced of her appearing to appropriate other cultures.

But, given how lowkey the 40-year-old is about his dating life, fans might be surprised to know that his list of past girlfriends include many famous faces.

Who has Sebastian Stan dated?

Here is a look at the actor's dating history.

Leighton Meester

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Stan and Meester met on the set of "Gossip Girl" in 2007 and sparked dating rumors the following year. The two seemed to be pretty serious and were often seen sharing PDA but ended up splitting in 2010.

Meester said in an interview that same year that she "never really liked anybody before," and that when it came to her relationships "it was always a relief when we broke up."

Dianna Agron

Instagram

Agron and Stan began dating in May 2011 before splitting in December after a "whirlwind romance."

The two were first revealed to be dating after the actor "snuck backstage after a 'Glee' concert to see [Agron] and 'they were all over each other,'" according to sources.

However, the two reportedly called it quits because Stan thought Agron was "super jealous" and would often fear he was cheating on her.

The two were seen hanging out again in February 2012 but not again afterward.

Jennifer Morrison

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In the summer of 2012, Stan began dating Morrison after appearing on ABC’s "Once Upon a Time" together.

However, the two fizzled out sometime in 2012, with sources saying “They just grew apart.”

Margarita Levieva

Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.

Stan was linked to the "Revenge" star in July of 2014 but reportedly called it quits after two years.

"They've been friends for a while," a source told Us Weekly magazine when their relationship began.

"They're having fun together and seeing where it goes. They're both very art-minded and thoughtful people."

However, in 2016, Levieva was spotted looking cozy with Joshua Jackson, leading to speculation that she and Stan had called it quits.

Alejandra Onieva

Stan was linked with Spanish actress Onieva back in July 2020 when photos of the two holding hands were published. The two were often spotted together on vacations and Onieva even debuted their relationship in an adorable, now-deleted, Instagram video for Stan birthday.

The two have reportedly since broken up.

Annabelle Wallis

Stan was first linked to Annabelle Wallis in May 2022 after the two were seen attending Robert Pattinson’s birthday party together.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Wallis was nearly biting Stan's bottom lip. The two actors were continually seen together this summer cozying up while out and about in New York City.

The suspected couple were spotted most recently celebrating Stan’s 40th birthday in August with friends in Greece.

Annabelle Miller is a writer for YourTango based in Connecticut. She covers news, celebrity gossip, and pop culture topics.