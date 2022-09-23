Adam Levine Admits To Cheating & Condemns Monogamy In Resurfaced Interview

Adam Levine has been under fire recently as more women continue to leak their DMs with the singer and accuse him of being unfaithful toward his wife.

In a resurfaced interview, the Maroon 5 singer previously admitted to cheating on partners in the past.

Adam Levine claimed that "monogamy is not in our genetic makeup" in an old interview.

In a 2009 interview with Cosmopolitan, five years before Levine tied the knot with Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo, the "She Will Be Loved" singer spoke about his views on monogamy and cheating.

“Instinctively, monogamy is not in our genetic makeup,” Levine said when asked why men cheat. "People cheat. I have cheated. And you know what? There is nothing worse than the feeling of doing it.”

Levine also shared that, unlike his song lyrics, he is not as emotionally stable as he comes across.

"In real life, I am emotionally confused, which enables me to write songs," he continued. "I'm a Pisces, and they say that Pisces are very sensitive."

"If men were just honest with themselves, they would see that they all have that side."

While Levine hadn't been with Prinsloo at the time of the interview, the singer dated his high school sweetheart, Jane Herman, and cocktail waitress Rebecca Ginos in the years before the Cosmopolitan interview.

Levine also described himself as someone with the "ability to detach" himself from things, which he labeled as being his best and "worst feature."

He added, "I let myself off the hook to the point where it's a bad thing. People are hard on themselves. I'm not."

The resurfaced interview comes after Levine was accused of cheating on Prinsloo.

The model, whom Levine married in 2014, is currently pregnant with their third child.

The Maroon 5 frontman adamantly denied the cheating rumors first made public by Instagram model Sumner Stroh, who came forward and alleged that she was in a year-long relationship with Levine.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote on Instagram stories.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Levine went on to condemn his behavior and proclaimed that his family "will get through it together."

In a TikTok video shared on September 19, Stroh claimed that when she and Levine had allegedly gotten together, she had been under the impression that Levine's marriage to Prinsloo "was over."

"I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to L.A.," she explained in her video. "So I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that that's just how it was."

Since Stroh's initial video, more women have come forward with their own allegations about flirtatious messages received from Levine, including his former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel.

Zabel had been Levine's instructor from 2007 to 2010 and claimed that the former "The Voice" judge had sent her a "flirty text" during that time.

In the text, he allegedly told Zabel that he wanted to “spend the day” with her “naked.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.