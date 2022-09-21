Adam Levine's Former Yoga Teacher Claims Flirty Text He Sent Her Led To Most ‘Devastating’ Time In Her Life

Adam Levine’s former yoga teacher is the latest in a list of women accusing the musician of sending inappropriate messages to them.

This week, the Maroon 5 frontman was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model who claims they had a year-long affair.

Now, more women are coming forward with their stories.

Adam Levine’s yoga teacher claims he sent her a sexual text while she was working for him.

Alanna Zabel, who is a California-based yoga teacher, accused Levine of sending a suggestive text despite being in a relationship at the time.

Levine, 43, was dating Becky Ginos – a cocktail waitress he dated from 2006 to 2009.

“One day he texted me saying ‘I want to spend the day with you naked.’ I was in the bath but my jealous ex saw it and went into a rage,” Zabel began in a post shared on her Instagram story.

Instagram

“I assured my ex that I was sure it was meant for Adam’s then girlfriend, Becky, and was a mistake. I texted Adam to ask if that was the case. Adam didn’t reply …”

Zabel says the text caused her ex to become “violent” and he ended up breaking her wrist.

“Massive life changing, destructive moment,” Zabel adds.

“When I told Adam he ignored it, never apologized (sic), removed me from the upcoming tour and iced me out.”

She claims the “flirtatious text” caused “one of the most devastating times of my life.”

Levine and Zabel appeared together in a 2011 YouTube video in which she walked him through a yoga routine.

Adam Levine has denied the cheating allegations.

While he hasn’t specifically addressed Zabel’s claims, the performer did release a statement denying claims made by Sumner Stroh.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.”

Levine and Prinsloo have been married since 2014 and share two daughters. Prinsloo is also expecting their third child.

