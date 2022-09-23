Source Claims Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are 'Estranged' As Fans Spot Breakup Clue On Social Media

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have sparked breakup rumors after fans noticed a clue that their marriage may be on the rocks.

The speculation started after Joshua, 44, and Turner-Smith, 36, unfollowed each other on Instagram, though it's unclear what happened to cause it.

Did Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith break up?

Jackson and Turner-Smith have not addressed their relationship status but sources have hinted that they are estranged.

Fans were quick to notice that Jackson and Turner-Smith no longer follow each other on the photo-sharing app, with one person tweeting: "Why have Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith unfollowed each other on Instagram."

A recent blind submission posted by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi also heightened speculation that Jackson and Turner-Smith might be headed for a divorce.

"This very attractive B-list acting couple have been estranged for months now. They recently stopped following each other on Instagram," the post read.

"Ironically, the public distance comes amidst a PR campaign they are doing for a big brand showcasing their togetherness. Note that wife's BFF has also unfollowed husband, and vice versa."

While the post didn't explicitly name the Dawson's Creek alum and Turner-Smith, the couple has recently partnered with Motorola Razr for a PR campaign, where they've been posting loved-up images of them together on Instagram, despite not following each other.

Jackson and Turner-Smith have been together since 2018.

The two were first linked in October 2018 before they secret tied the knot in 2019.

They welcomed a "happy and healthy" baby in April 2020, a daughter named Janie.

The rumors that Jackson and Turner-Smith may have split come after Jackson recently gushed over his wife during an interview with E! News, which was published on September 21.

“She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” the actor told the publication. “And she always smashes it when she’s on the red carpet. That is truly a wonder to behold.

“But I will tell you, that there is nothing like waking up in the morning, opening my eyes, and seeing her face in the morning.”

This isn't the first time that Turner-Smith and Jackson have sparked breakup rumors.

Back in June 2019, Jackson was spotted kissing a mystery woman at Los Angeles International Airport, which prompted many to wonder if his relationship with the "Queen & Slim" actress was over, or if he'd allegedly cheated on her.

Joshua Jackson and his GF get a marriage license... weeks after he was seen kissing a mystery women: Less than two months ago he was seen kissing a different woman at LAX. But on Friday Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were loved up as the couple… https://t.co/N2FxnnaIKC pic.twitter.com/BwhkYf83wT — RushReads (@RushReads) August 3, 2019

According to Us Weekly, Jackson was seen cozying up to the unnamed woman while dropping her off at LAX following a reported lunch date. Just two days prior, Jackson was seen attending a party with Turner-Smith in New York City.

Jackson and Turner-Smith first met in 2018 at Usher's 40th birthday party and connected instantly. A source who had attended Usher's party told Us Weekly that Jackson and Turner-Smith "were all over each other."

“Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night," they added.

In August 2019, the two actors sparked marriage rumors after they were seen picking up a marriage license in Beverly Hills.

It was later confirmed in December 2019 that the two had tied the knot, and by April 2020, the couple had welcomed their first child together, daughter Janie Jackson.

While Jackson and Turner-Smith have not addressed the rumors of their marriage possibly ending, Turner-Smith recently limited comments on her Instagram post.

